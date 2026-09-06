Vacancy I Cost Controller I English | Rotterdam
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Our company operates as a service supplier in the offshore sector market for the oil and gas industry. The company is specialised in supplying maintenance, procurement and logistic services for oil and gas, for the offshore installation and construction activities. Its objective is to provide efficient service from a timeframe and economical point of view.
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- Establish and manage a cost control system in order to support the PM decision-making process and allow him/her to complete the project within the approved budget.
- Ensure any deviation from budget is promptly spotted and analysed, final impact is estimated and the effect of corrective actions taken is monitored.
- Create a cost awareness atmosphere among project team.
- Satisfy the Operating Company and Corporate requirements for the cost control reporting, cooperating with the proper interfaces.
- Manage cost for various projects
- Provide information and reporting to Corporate
- Monitoring of the projects from proposal to project evaluation, including project budget development
- Analyse trends, actual vs. budget, forecast in order to provide reports
- Achieve cost-benefits
- Support the Cost Control Coordinator with various tasks
What do we offer you
- Salary discussable based on experience.
- Permanent position.
- Start date immediately.
Job Requirements
- Bachelor / Master degree
- 1-3 years relevant work experience, preferably within the Oil & Gas
- Experience with project and cost control is a plus (+)
- Knowledge in accounting / controlling
- Advanced Excel knowledge
- Experience with SAP (+)
- Highly analytical and eye for details
- Excellent communication skills in English (verbal and written) Dutch is a pre.
- Flexible no 9-5 mentality.
About the company
One of the best balanced turnkey contractors in the oil & gas industry.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Ritsa Paraskevopoulou at 010-5032900.