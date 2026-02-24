Senior Interim QRM Configuration Specialist – IRRBB Data
About this role
Are you a seasoned Quantitative Risk Management (QRM) specialist ready to take ownership of a high-impact change assignment within a complex international banking environment?
One of our financial clients is hiring a QRM Onboarding Specialist to support a greenfield implementation of QRM data processing for IRRBB and liquidity risk modelling across a €600+ billion balance sheet.
This assignment is built for professionals with deep, hands-on QRM expertise who understand exactly how data fields translate into risk calculations.
Important
More than 5 years of QRM experience is a hard requirement. No QRM experience? Then we cannot take your application into consideration
You will contribute to the setup of a new data processing chain within QRM, ensuring accurate mappings, transformations and cash flow generation.
This is a change-focused assignment — not monthly BAU production.
You will play a key role in safeguarding the integrity of contract data used for IRRBB and regulatory risk calculations. Close collaboration with IT and business stakeholders such as Balance Sheet Management and Risk will be essential.
Team & Environment
You will join an ALM-focused environment where IT developers, QRM modellers and risk specialists work closely together. The QRM Chapter consists of 30+ professionals in a young, diverse and international setup. English is the working language.
Requirements
- Minimum 5 years of direct QRM configuration and/or data onboarding experience (mandatory)
- Proven understanding of how QRM data fields impact IRRBB and balance sheet calculations
- Knowledge of financial market products and balance sheet modelling
- Strong ability to work with large datasets (e.g., SQL)
- Clear communication skills in English (Dutch not required)
- Analytical mindset with strong attention to detail
- Ability to maintain a helicopter view while working deep in data
- Pragmatic, delivery-focused and proactive
Salary
This is a 12-month assignment within a complex Treasury environment.
Freelance rate: around €95 per hour (including travel). Alternatively, employment via our organization with a gross monthly flex salary between €8,000 and €9,000 based on full-time employment.
- Start: begin March 2026
- Duration: up to February 2027
- Hours: 36–40 per week
- Work language: English
- Hybrid: 2 office days per week (preferred Tue/Wed or Tue/Thu, flexible in consultation)
