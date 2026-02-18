QRM Onboarding Specialist – Interim / Temporary

Are you a seasoned Quantitive Risk Management (QRM) expert ready for a high-impact assignment within a complex international banking environment? One of our financial clients is recruiting a QRM Onboarding Specialist who will contribute to data processing, onboarding and IRRBB-related modelling for a +600 billion balance sheet. This assignment is ideally suited for candidates with deep hands-on experience in QRM and strong analytical skills.

Important: More than 5 years experience with QRM is a hard requirement. No QRM experience? Then we cannot take your application into consideration.

You will work on a greenfield implementation of QRM data processing, ensuring correct mappings, transformations and cash flow generation. You will play a pivotal role in validating and optimizing contract data for regulatory and risk calculations. You’ll collaborate closely with IT as well as key business stakeholders such as BSM & Risk.

Team & Environment

You will join an ALM-focused environment with experts ranging from QRM modellers to IT developers. The Chapter QRM consists of over 30 professionals in a diverse, international setup.

Key Responsibilities