Operations Assistant (Finance-Focused) – EMEA

The Operations Assistant will primarily be responsible for financial and bookkeeping support, including invoice management, check processing, data entry for tax purposes, and coordination with our U.S.-based finance team and local Dutch financial consultants at REUZEit’s Netherlands facility in Waddinxveen, 20 min drive from central Rotterdam. This includes office management, vendor coordination, document handling, financial reporting, QuickBooks or similar bookkeeping platform data entry, supporting warehouse and logistics operations, and internal communications.

Objectives:

– Maintain a well-run, organized, and compliant office environment. Support – Assist operations, warehouse, accounting, and HR with accurate and timely administrative coordination.

– Assist operations, warehouse, accounting, and HR with accurate and timely administrative coordination. Enablement – Support performance by ensuring seamless back-office support and partner coordination across the EMEA region.

Responsibilities:

Bookkeeping & Financial Coordination Manage accounts payable and receivable. Process and pay invoices, cut checks, and handle bank reconciliations. Maintain accurate records in QuickBooks or similar online bookkeeping software. Collaborate with U.S.-based finance team and Dutch financial consultants for tax and compliance reporting. Prepare and support VAT filings and assist with local accounting requirements.

Office & Facility Management Coordinate vendors, utilities, and facility maintenance for the Netherlands office. Ensure office tools, supplies, and equipment are maintained and accessible.

Document Management & Compliance Manage employee records, vendor contracts, and administrative files. Prepare visa applications and travel documentation for employees. Ensure compliance with local administrative and regulatory standards.

Purchasing & Financial Reporting Execute purchases, track office spending, and manage minor budgets. Assist in generating operational and financial reports as required. Support VAT filings, invoicing, and bookkeeping tasks.

Warehouse & Logistics Support Assist with equipment pickup coordination and inventory documentation. Interface with local partners for redeployments, storage, and transport. Track project progress and provide administrative logistics assistance.

Meeting Coordination Schedule and coordinate operational, accounting, IT, quality, and project meetings. Support meeting preparation, note-taking, and follow-ups.



Reporting: