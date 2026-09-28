Cost Coordinator – Procurement Analyst | Temporary
Posted on September 28, 2026
Hilversum
English
Posted on September 28, 2026
About this role
Our client is looking for a Cost Coordinator to join the Cost Management team at its EMEA Headquarters in the Netherlands. In this role, you will support the planning, tracking, controlling, and reporting of CAPEX and OPEX budgets across the Store Development and Facilities Management portfolio.
You will work closely with Construction, Facilities Management, Real Estate, Finance, and external vendors to monitor project and operational costs, manage financial reporting, and provide financial insights that support effective decision-making across EMEA.Key responsibilities include:
You will work closely with Construction, Facilities Management, Real Estate, Finance, and external vendors to monitor project and operational costs, manage financial reporting, and provide financial insights that support effective decision-making across EMEA.Key responsibilities include:
- Manage CAPEX and OPEX budgets across the Store Development and Facilities Management portfolio, including budgeting, forecasting, cost tracking, and financial reporting.
- Raise and administer Purchase Orders and payments for construction, maintenance, and operational activities.
- Review vendor proposals and invoices for accuracy and resolve discrepancies.
- Develop vendor management reporting and support cost governance initiatives within Store Development and Facilities Management.
- Work with Real Estate, Construction, Facilities Management, and Finance teams to provide consolidated financial oversight and business insights.
- Review and interpret cost information and historical data to support financial planning and decision-making.
- Support scenario analysis related to cost changes, including materials, components, technology, productivity, and foreign exchange where relevant.
- Track progress against key deadlines and financial metrics and support reporting on planned versus actual costs.
- Identify opportunities to improve cost reporting, financial controls, and procurement processes.
- Effectively communicate relevant financial and cost information to internal stakeholders and relevant counterparts.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Administration, or a comparable field.
- Minimum of 1–2 years of direct work experience (Experience in finance, with exposure to financial activities and processes within Construction and/or Facilities Management.)
- Advanced Excel skills and strong proficiency in Microsoft Office applications.
- Experience with Smartsheet is an advantage.
- Ability to manage a wide range of responsibilities and prioritize tasks accordingly.
- Ability to work effectively in a fast-moving environment and adapt to changing priorities.
- Strong teamwork and interpersonal skills.
- Proficient in English.
- Currently residing in Hilversum or the surrounding area.
Salary
€3650-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is a big player in the retail space.
Application Procedure
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