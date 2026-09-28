Cost Coordinator – Procurement Analyst | Temporary

Manage CAPEX and OPEX budgets across the Store Development and Facilities Management portfolio, including budgeting, forecasting, cost tracking, and financial reporting.

Raise and administer Purchase Orders and payments for construction, maintenance, and operational activities.

Review vendor proposals and invoices for accuracy and resolve discrepancies.

Develop vendor management reporting and support cost governance initiatives within Store Development and Facilities Management.

Work with Real Estate, Construction, Facilities Management, and Finance teams to provide consolidated financial oversight and business insights.

Review and interpret cost information and historical data to support financial planning and decision-making.

Support scenario analysis related to cost changes, including materials, components, technology, productivity, and foreign exchange where relevant.

Track progress against key deadlines and financial metrics and support reporting on planned versus actual costs.

Identify opportunities to improve cost reporting, financial controls, and procurement processes.

Effectively communicate relevant financial and cost information to internal stakeholders and relevant counterparts.

Our client is looking for a Cost Coordinator to join the Cost Management team at its EMEA Headquarters in the Netherlands. In this role, you will support the planning, tracking, controlling, and reporting of CAPEX and OPEX budgets across the Store Development and Facilities Management portfolio.You will work closely with Construction, Facilities Management, Real Estate, Finance, and external vendors to monitor project and operational costs, manage financial reporting, and provide financial insights that support effective decision-making across EMEA.Key responsibilities include: