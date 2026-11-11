Business Process Analyst – Financial Services
About this role
Are you an experienced Business Process Analyst who enjoys translating complex business requirements into clear, practical process designs? Would you like to contribute to a major financial services transformation within one of the Netherlands' leading e-commerce platforms?
In this role, you'll design future-state business processes, connecting business, technology and regulatory requirements. You'll play a key role in shaping how financial processes operate across the organization and supporting their successful implementation.
As a Senior Business Process Analyst, you'll support the design and implementation of future-state processes within the Financial Services domain, with a particular focus on flows of funds and invoicing. You'll work closely with Product, Technology, Finance, Legal and Compliance to ensure that business and regulatory requirements are translated into practical, implementable solutions.
Your responsibilities include:
- Analyzing and documenting current-state processes and designing future-state business processes across different entities, products and systems;
- Mapping end-to-end process, data, transaction and money flows, identifying dependencies and opportunities for improvement;
- Translating business, operational and regulatory requirements into clear process designs and functional requirements for technology teams;
- Evaluating alternative solutions, identifying potential risks and assessing their impact on the wider financial operating model;
- Collaborating with Product Managers and engineers to support technical implementation, clarify requirements and refine designs where necessary;
- Facilitating workshops and aligning stakeholders from Finance, Legal, Compliance, Operations and Technology on proposed solutions;
- Supporting testing and validation to ensure implemented solutions meet agreed business and regulatory requirements;
- Maintaining clear, structured documentation of process designs, requirements, decisions and dependencies.
Requirements
To succeed in this assignment, you bring:
- A bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience;
- Solid experience as a Business Process Analyst, Business Analyst, Process Consultant or in a comparable process design role;
- Demonstrable experience independently analyzing, designing and documenting complex end-to-end business processes;
- Experience translating business requirements into functional specifications and supporting technology-driven implementations;
- Strong analytical skills, with the ability to identify dependencies, assess risks and evaluate alternative process solutions;
- Excellent stakeholder management and communication skills, with experience working across business and technology teams;
- The ability to work independently, take ownership and deliver results within tight deadlines;
- Excellent written and spoken English.
Experience within financial services, banking, insurance or another regulated environment is a strong advantage. Familiarity with payments, invoicing, financial flows or regulatory requirements is valuable, but not essential.
Salary
This is a temporary assignment starting asap till 31/03/2027 for 40 hours per week. The office is located in Utrecht, but hybrid working is possible. We offer you a temporary contract via Independent Recruiters Flex around € 5500 - € 7000 gross per month based on experience and knowledge.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days we will let you know if you qualify for the position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the following steps in the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.