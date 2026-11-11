Business Process Analyst – Financial Services

Are you an experienced Business Process Analyst who enjoys translating complex business requirements into clear, practical process designs? Would you like to contribute to a major financial services transformation within one of the Netherlands' leading e-commerce platforms?

In this role, you'll design future-state business processes, connecting business, technology and regulatory requirements. You'll play a key role in shaping how financial processes operate across the organization and supporting their successful implementation.

As a Senior Business Process Analyst, you'll support the design and implementation of future-state processes within the Financial Services domain, with a particular focus on flows of funds and invoicing. You'll work closely with Product, Technology, Finance, Legal and Compliance to ensure that business and regulatory requirements are translated into practical, implementable solutions.

Your responsibilities include: