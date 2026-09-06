Vacancy | Quality Assurance Manager | English | The Hague area

What exactly are you going to do Are you a quality assurance specialist who enjoys working in a small team? One of our clients who operates in the food industry is currently looking for you to be their quality assurance manager. Our client is an international company with interesting offices and suppliers throughout Europe and they are looking for a driven and result-oriented professional to join them in maintaining exceptional quality standards!



Your main responsibility is to set-up and monitor quality assurance processes and procedures for the extensive suppliers. In order to do so your tasks are to: Develop standardized product specifications while coordinating with the trading office buying and destination countries;

Ensure the quality of goods by implementing quality control processes by scheduling & arranging laboratory testing, and defining & arranging suppliers' qualification procedures;

Monitoring the escalation of quality performance by attending to claims;

Participating in the growth and implementation of standard quality assurance processes and procedures (incl. adjustment to local requirements);

Support the trade office buying department with quality assurance related concerns;

What do we offer you We have one full time position available. The salary indication is depending on experience per month based on a 40 hour work week. A direct contract with the company will be offered. Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements Job Requirements: Experience with a QMS;

IFS/BRC Certification;

Familiar with the food law;

Willingness to travel;

Fluent English language skills (spoken and written). Any other language is a big plus;

3-5 years of work experience in the field of quality assurance;

Experience in the fresh food industry is a must;

A good understanding of supplier needs and market trends. Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.

We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications just successful candidates will receive feedback.



If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://unique.nl/en/applications/open-applications



This vacancy can also be found under:

English, quality assurance, QA, quality assurance manager, food industry, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands



Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands.

When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.