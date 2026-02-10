Technical Support Engineer EMEA - French or Spanish Speaking
Posted on February 10, 2026
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted on February 10, 2026
About this role
Join the Life Cycle Services Team as a Technical Support Specialist! Are you passionate about solving technical challenges and providing exceptional customer experiences? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment that values innovation? If so, this is the role for you! As a Technical Support Specialist, you’ll be the expert supporting customers in the Beverage, Food, and Logistics industries. You'll remotely troubleshoot issues, coordinate on-site service activities, and drive continuous improvement in our offerings. We're looking for someone who is ready to make a real impact. If you are eager for a rewarding career in a supportive and collaborative team, we want to hear from you!
- Provide expert remote technical support via phone, email, and web;
- Coordinate and schedule onsite service visits, ensuring seamless execution;
- Maintain detailed service records; analyze trends to boost support quality;
- Drive administrative efficiency through accurate reporting and proactive follow-ups;
- Collaborate with Customer Service, Account Managers, Field Technicians, and Engineering;
- Help drive service innovation—your ideas matter!
Requirements
- Technically skilled; degree in Mechanical/Controls Engineering or equivalent experience;
- Fluent in English; native-level French and/or Spanish strongly preferred;
- A proactive problem solver, communicator, and team player;
- Experienced in remote support and coordinating field operations.;
- Commercially aware with an ownership mindset and passion for improvement.
Salary
4500 - 5000
The salary range for this role is EUR 3000 to 5000 per month based on full-time work, depending on your current knowledge and experience.
- An opportunity to boost your international experience and develop your potential;
- A team that invests in each other’s success and takes pride in their work;
- An inspiring working environment grounded in ideas, teamwork, and effort;
- A premium leading brand name with consistent financial results;
- A performance-based profit-sharing program;
- 25 leave days with an additional ( 6 ATV days )
- Excellent secondary benefits, such as mobility card, pension, generous contribution to health and life insurance.
How to proceed?
Within four business days, we'll let you know if you qualify for the position. We schedule an introductory meeting, digitally or live. In this meeting, we will inform you as completely as possible about the vacancy, the company, and the rest of the procedure. In consultation with you, we will introduce you to our client and continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a very strong focus on their field. This makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Hoofddorp delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Technical Support Engineer EMEA - French Speaking
Technical Support Specialist ( Dutch Speaking)
Real Estate/Facilities Quality & Compliance Engineer (ESA)
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer