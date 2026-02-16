Product Development Specialist (Food)-duplicate
About this role
- You will forge synergistic relationships with various departments - Marketing, Supply Chain, QA, Procurement, and other R&D teams. We welcome you to join us, pushing the boundaries of what dairy can do and creating the next generations of tasty, nutritional, and healthy dairy products.
- You have a broader view than just your position and you can identify with our purpose ‘Nourishing by Nature’;
- You take responsibility for your work and are continuously looking for new opportunities to make a change;
- Lead and support in the development and implementation of new product innovation while keeping in mind requirements such as nutritional values, compliance to claims, shelf life stability, cost price and organoleptic properties;
- Organize and perform renovation work (e.g quality improvement, raw material contingency, new specifications, value engineering) on existing products and carry out recipe transfers between factories;
- Perform high-level data analysis with large database to support Nutrition framework and Cost saving programs.
- Initiate and organize product and application tests on various scales (lab, pilot, factory), including analysis and interpretation of results incorporated in well-written reports with the support from colleagues in the team;
- Present findings to relevant stakeholders and peers;
- Work together with various stakeholders across the company, including marketing, sales, supply chain, research, QA, technology & Procurement but also will have contact with external stakeholders such as suppliers.
Requirements
- A Master degree, preferably in the area of food technology, food processing, dairy technology, physical-chemistry or alike;
- Relevant product development and/or analytical experience in a food company (at least 2 years), ideally in the field of fermented dairy;
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) on all levels in English;
- The following key competences: analytical, hands on, quality and result driven, proactive, punctual, entrepreneurial, ability to engage others & challenge where necessary, decisive, well organized, team player;
- Digital proficient – strong skills in data analysis (Microsoft Excel) and good familiarity with PowerBI or similar tools;
- Willingness to travel to production locations in the Netherlands and/or Belgium;
- Not just a job but a career, starting in a team that highly values your development and growth opportunities;
- Hybrid way of working (good balance of working from home vs from office);
- Experience with SAP and/or an international working environment is a plus;
Salary
Through our agency, you will receive a contract for a temporary assignment.
The salary range for this full-time role is between €4000 and €5000 gross per month, depending on your education and experience. Please note that this position is not available for ZZP’ers.
