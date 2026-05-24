Millwright (relocation to the Netherlands) Kaapstad

Xelvin is a technical recruitment and secondment agency operating throughout the Netherlands with a strong regional network. We believe in personal guidance, fair employment, and long-term partnerships. You are our main priority—not just during the application process, but throughout your entire career.

What we offer you:

Attractive salary and excellent secondary benefits;

An initial one-year contract with the prospect of permanent employment;

Full support with administrative and work-related matters;

A company car (if desired);

A people-oriented work environment with short lines of communication and an informal atmosphere;

Opportunities for professional development, training, and career growth;

Fun team activities and engaged colleagues.

Ready for the next step? Leave your CV and contact details, or feel free to contact us for more information. We are happy to help you find a position where your technical knowledge and organizational talent can truly shine.

Apply today and discover how you can make a difference as a Red Seal Millwright!