Maintenance Technician Helmond
Posted on December 2, 2025
Helmond
Posted on December 2, 2025
About this role
Are you a technical expert with a passion for maintenance and problem-solving? Do you want to work in a dynamic and hygienic environment where you contribute to the production of high-quality food products? If so, this role as a Maintenance/Service Technician is perfect for you!
What will you do?
As a Maintenance/Service Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining and ensuring the optimal performance of our production line machines. Your tasks will include:
- Performing preventive maintenance on machines and installations.
- Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues on electrical and mechanical breakdowns.
- Improving production processes through proactive inspections and analyses.
- Recording completed tasks in our maintenance system.
- Collaborating with operators and other colleagues to ensure a safe and efficient working environment.
Job requirements
We are looking for someone who:
- Has completed a technical education (e.g., MBO Level 3/4 in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering).
- Has experience in a similar role, preferably in the food or process industry.
- Possesses knowledge of PLCs, pneumatics, and hydraulics (preferred).
- Works accurately and has a problem-solving mindset, with attention to safety and quality.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Helmond delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Change Management Technologist - Packaging
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area