Maintenance Technician Helmond

Maintenance Technician Helmond

Posted on December 2, 2025
Helmond
Posted on December 2, 2025

About this role

Are you a technical expert with a passion for maintenance and problem-solving? Do you want to work in a dynamic and hygienic environment where you contribute to the production of high-quality food products? If so, this role as a Maintenance/Service Technician is perfect for you!

What will you do?

As a Maintenance/Service Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining and ensuring the optimal performance of our production line machines. Your tasks will include:

  • Performing preventive maintenance on machines and installations.
  • Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues on electrical and mechanical breakdowns.
  • Improving production processes through proactive inspections and analyses.
  • Recording completed tasks in our maintenance system.
  • Collaborating with operators and other colleagues to ensure a safe and efficient working environment.

Job requirements

We are looking for someone who:

  • Has completed a technical education (e.g., MBO Level 3/4 in Mechatronics, Electrical Engineering, or Mechanical Engineering).
  • Has experience in a similar role, preferably in the food or process industry.
  • Possesses knowledge of PLCs, pneumatics, and hydraulics (preferred).
  • Works accurately and has a problem-solving mindset, with attention to safety and quality.
Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Helmond delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Change Management Technologist - Packaging
Operational Excellence Team Leader - R&D
Product Assurance & Safety Engineer
DC Circuit Breaker R&D Team Lead
International Test Engineer - English - Utrecht area
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Number of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to growNumber of people working part time in the Netherlands continues to grow
1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows1 in 6 people in the Netherlands find work stressful, study shows
The Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacanciesThe Netherlands now has more unemployed people than job vacancies
What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?What are the Dutch internship immigration rules for non-EU nationals?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2025 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position