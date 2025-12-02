Maintenance Technician Helmond

Are you a technical expert with a passion for maintenance and problem-solving? Do you want to work in a dynamic and hygienic environment where you contribute to the production of high-quality food products? If so, this role as a Maintenance/Service Technician is perfect for you!

What will you do?

As a Maintenance/Service Technician, you will be responsible for maintaining and ensuring the optimal performance of our production line machines. Your tasks will include:

Performing preventive maintenance on machines and installations.

Troubleshooting and resolving technical issues on electrical and mechanical breakdowns.

Improving production processes through proactive inspections and analyses.

Recording completed tasks in our maintenance system.

Collaborating with operators and other colleagues to ensure a safe and efficient working environment.

Job requirements

We are looking for someone who: