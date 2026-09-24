Maintenance Technician – 5-Shift System Breda

For a technical manufacturing company in the Breda region, we are looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician.

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and improving highly automated production lines. You will work on both electrical and mechanical technical challenges, troubleshoot equipment breakdowns and perform preventive maintenance to keep the production process running reliably.

You will work both in the technical workshop and on the production floor, together with operators and other technical colleagues. Your technical insight and problem-solving skills will help prevent downtime and continuously improve the production process.

What will you do?

• Diagnose and resolve electrical and mechanical breakdowns on production machinery

• Perform preventive maintenance and overhaul activities

• Inspect machines and installations and identify potential technical issues

• Analyse malfunctions together with production operators

• Measure, test and adjust components to identify and resolve technical problems

• Document breakdowns, maintenance activities and solutions digitally

• Take action to prevent recurring technical failures

• Support operators and colleagues with technical questions

• Contribute ideas and improvements to machinery, processes and maintenance procedures

• Work both independently and as part of a technical team