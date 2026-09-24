Maintenance Technician – 5-Shift System Breda

Maintenance Technician – 5-Shift System Breda

Posted on September 24, 2026
Xelvin
Breda
Posted on September 24, 2026

About this role

For a technical manufacturing company in the Breda region, we are looking for an experienced Maintenance Technician.

In this role, you will be responsible for maintaining and improving highly automated production lines. You will work on both electrical and mechanical technical challenges, troubleshoot equipment breakdowns and perform preventive maintenance to keep the production process running reliably.

You will work both in the technical workshop and on the production floor, together with operators and other technical colleagues. Your technical insight and problem-solving skills will help prevent downtime and continuously improve the production process.

What will you do?

• Diagnose and resolve electrical and mechanical breakdowns on production machinery

• Perform preventive maintenance and overhaul activities

• Inspect machines and installations and identify potential technical issues

• Analyse malfunctions together with production operators

• Measure, test and adjust components to identify and resolve technical problems

• Document breakdowns, maintenance activities and solutions digitally

• Take action to prevent recurring technical failures

• Support operators and colleagues with technical questions

• Contribute ideas and improvements to machinery, processes and maintenance procedures

• Work both independently and as part of a technical team

Want more jobs like this?Get Engineering jobs in Breda delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Machine Builder Region Eindhoven
Customer Delivery Manager
Application Engineer | French | Amersfoort
Quality Engineer – Relocate from Portugal to Eindhoven, the Netherlands Porto
Electrical Engineer Ijmuiden
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

Commission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualificationsCommission proposes new rules to fast-track non-EU qualifications
Unemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to riseUnemployment holds steady, but welfare claims continue to rise
Gender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwardsGender equality is 120 years away & Dutch progress is going backwards
AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?AI can write your CV, but can it get you hired in the Netherlands?
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position