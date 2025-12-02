Machine operator extrusion
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a machine operator, you ensure smooth production processes by starting, adjusting, and shutting down extrusion machines. You perform quality checks, monitor temperatures and pressures, and make minor adjustments to maintain high standards. Your technical insight helps detect and resolve malfunctions, ensuring machines operate efficiently and safely.
You collaborate closely with fellow operators and the shift leader, fostering a supportive and efficient team environment. With structured training and guidance, you’ll quickly adapt to the role and gain confidence in handling responsibilities. Your proactive mindset and attention to detail contribute to maintaining a safe and innovative workplace where continuous improvement is encouraged.
What do we offer you
- Gross monthly salary between €2,590 and €3,180, plus a 20% shift allowance;
- A temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position;
- Full-time role with a 37.5-hour workweek;
- Travel allowance of €0.21 per kilometer and free parking facilities;
- Personalized onboarding program and ongoing training opportunities to support your professional growth;
- An innovative and sustainable work environment focused on employee development and a healthy work-life balance.
Job Requirements
- Experience with extrusion machines or technical production work;
- Familiarity with shift work in production environments;
- Proficiency in Dutch or English communication;
- Willingness to participate in training programs;
- Flexibility for working in a 3-shift schedule.
About the company
At Unique, everything revolves around you. We look not only at your CV but also at your goals and ambitions, helping you find a position that truly fits. You can work flexibly, with options for part-time or full-time, and receive personal guidance throughout the application process—from preparing your CV to getting ready for your interview. In addition, you’ll have opportunities to develop your skills through training and courses. Working through Unique also means you receive your salary every week. This way, you don’t just find a job, you find a workplace where you feel comfortable and can continue to grow.