271
jobs in the Netherlands
Software Engineer | English | Utrecht Area
Engineering
Utrecht
Posted date May 11, 2026
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Mechanical Engineer | Utrecht Area
Engineering
Utrecht
Posted date May 11, 2026
Senior HR Application Specialist (SAP)
IT & technology
Venlo
Permanent
Posted date May 10, 2026
Business Procurement Specialist - TEMP
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amersfoort
Posted date May 10, 2026
R&D Process Engineer - Powder Technologies
Engineering
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted date May 10, 2026
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Customer Service Desk Agent | Temporary
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted date May 9, 2026
Accounting Administrator | French & Spanish
Finance / Accounting
Amersfoort
Posted date May 9, 2026
Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amsterdam
Posted date May 9, 2026
Senior AI Engineer
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 9, 2026
Accounts Receivable Administrator | French & Spanish | Utrecht
Finance / Accounting
Utrecht
Posted date May 8, 2026
Account Manager | French & Dutch B2
Sales
Goirle
Posted date May 8, 2026
Temporary Customer Support | German
Customer service
Alkmaar
Posted date May 8, 2026
Senior HRIS & Application Specialist
IT & technology
Utrecht
Permanent
Posted date May 7, 2026
Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & Basware
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 7, 2026
Communication Officer (TEMP)
Engineering
Hoofddorp
Posted date May 7, 2026
Commercial Operations Specialist - Logistics & Order Fulfillment
Supply Chain / Logistics
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 7, 2026
Financial Accounting Specialist
Finance / Accounting
Venlo
Permanent
Posted date May 7, 2026
Temporary Customer Support Coordinator | French & Dutch
Customer service
Tiel
Posted date May 7, 2026
Customer Success Specialist | German C2
Customer service
Eindhoven
Posted date May 7, 2026
Interim Senior Director Media EMEA (maternity cover)
Marketing / PR
Amsterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 7, 2026
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