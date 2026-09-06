Vacancy I English I Senior Operational Support I Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As Senior Operational Support, you will be responsible for supporting the operational side of the business.
Your tasks will are:
- handle consumer and clients' issues before escalation;
- client reconciliation (monthly);
- reports (ad-hoc);
- support & executing projects;
Responsibilities
- Handling a variety of daily operational tasks.
- Maintaining and displaying a good understanding of Products, Services and internal or external Procedures.
- Provide management information reports, in line with the business’ requirement.
- Actively contribute to the overall team spirit and help create a positive working environment for all members of staff
- Responding promptly to the service needs (Business or our Clients)
- Provide constructive feedback and contribute to the development and improvement of the company.
- Support/execute projects.
- Support the day to day business and solve the issues before they escalate
- Actively review existing processes and suggest improvements.
- Adheres to the company’s policies, procedures and business ethics codes.
- Other duties as assigned.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and due to the large number of applications only successful applicants will be notified. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
What do we offer you
The salary bracket is around 3000,- gross a month based on a 38 hours workweek, with a maximum of 3.500 a month.
Job Requirements
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
- Organized with strong attention to detail and ability to prioritize;
- Be able to work under pressure and be able to maintain deadlines;
- Good verbal and written communication skills;
- Ability to learn quickly;
- Excellent analytical and practical skills;
- Excellent customer service skills;
- English language - level B2 - verbal and in writing;
- Intermediate level Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel.
About the company
Our client is an international insurance company in Amsterdam.
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