Vacancy I B2B Customer Support E-Commerce Specialist I German, Dutch and English I min. 32 hours I Amsterdam

What exactly are you going to do

For an international operating client in the tech-industry in the heart of Amsterdam we are looking for a Customer Support E-Commerce Specialist. In this role you support B2B customers in both the German and Dutch markets. Next to handling all incoming requests via email and phone you are in charge of the onboarding of new clients among other back office processes.

Next to flexibility in working hours (min. 32 hours/week), the company provides you with lunches, Friday afternoon drinks & other activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & a direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!