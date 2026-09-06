Vacancy I B2B Customer Support E-Commerce Specialist I German, Dutch and English I min. 32 hours I Amsterdam

Vacancy I B2B Customer Support E-Commerce Specialist I German, Dutch and English I min. 32 hours I Amsterdam

Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

For an international operating client in the tech-industry in the heart of Amsterdam we are looking for a Customer Support E-Commerce Specialist. In this role you support B2B customers in both the German and Dutch markets. Next to handling all incoming requests via email and phone you are in charge of the onboarding of new clients among other back office processes.

Next to flexibility in working hours (min. 32 hours/week), the company provides you with lunches, Friday afternoon drinks & other activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & a direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

What do we offer you

Next to flexibility in working hours (min. 32 hours/week), the company provides you with lunches, Friday Afternoon Drinks & other after-work activities. Furthermore, you will receive an attractive salary & direct employment. The work takes place in a small, diverse team and the amazing office space will put a smile on your face every day!

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Job Requirements

For this role you need to meet the following requirements:

  • Fluent in German, Dutch and English;
  • Previous experience in Customer Service;
  • Affinity with E-Commerce and technology;
  • Min. availability of 32 hours/week;
  • You love to solve problems by coming up with creative solutions.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is a diverse Dutch tech company that expanded into other European markets and is situated in an amazing office space in the heart of Amsterdam.

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