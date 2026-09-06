Vacancy | Customer Service | Dutch | German | English

Vacancy | Customer Service | Dutch | German | English

Posted on September 6, 2026
Geleen
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want a challenging customer service job where you'll be the link between different departments? And do you like great benefits? Then we are looking for you!

The Customer Service Representative will process and follow-up all incoming orders, outgoing deliveries, invoices and payments. He or she forms an integral link between customers, account managers, supply chain planning and the financial departments. Moreover, you will operate as a trouble-shooter for all customer related matters.

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  • Creation and maintenance of customer master data - credit limit requests;
  • Correct application of customer sales process and sales conditions;
  • Processing sales orders, credit and debit notes and return orders - and related follow-up;
  • Registration and follow-up of customer complaints;
  • Providing general support to Account Management;
  • Single point of contact for all order related questions and issues (internal / external).

What do we offer you

A challenging, fulltime, temporary job till at least April 2019 with great benefits. 32 hours is negotiable. Salary starts at €2800,- gross a month.

Job Requirements

  • Bachelor level;
  • 3-5 years of experience in Customer Service (B2B) or inside sales
  • International project experience is a plus;
  • SAP Knowledge is a must;
  • A good knowledge of Dutch, English and German (all spoken and written) is a must; Spanish a plus
  • Service minded
  • Real teamplayer

About the company

An international company in the chemical industry.

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