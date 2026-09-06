Vacancy | Customer Service | Dutch | German | English

What exactly are you going to do

Do you want a challenging customer service job where you'll be the link between different departments? And do you like great benefits? Then we are looking for you!



The Customer Service Representative will process and follow-up all incoming orders, outgoing deliveries, invoices and payments. He or she forms an integral link between customers, account managers, supply chain planning and the financial departments. Moreover, you will operate as a trouble-shooter for all customer related matters.



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