Vacancy | Back office employee | French, Dutch, English
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Dynamic ? Enthusiastic ? Good understanding of the French language? Hands-on? We are looking for you! For one of our international clients located in the very heart of the Dutch plant business, we are looking for someone to strengthen the international back office ! In this position you are the main point of contact for the customers and sales agents, who will reach out with plenty of questions on the +6000 articles and sometimes a complaint.
For you, troubleshooting is exciting and you thrive on delivering a correct and honest service towards your customers, growers and the sales agents. You are the one in charge of all administrative tasks linked to the customers’ requests.
You will work closely with colleagues on the Purchase and Logistics departments and love a good team spirit. This company is all about team work and fun amongst colleagues : work hard, play hard!
In this position your responsibilities include :
- Assisting customers and supporting the sales agents;
- Answering customers’ questions and solving complaints;
- Writing offers, editing presentations and account plans;
- Actively following up on all product development / new products;
- Collaborating efficiently with colleagues on the Purchase, Logistics and Product Development departments.
What do we offer you
We offer a full-time position, with outlook on direct employment at the company itself. The salary scale will vary in relation to experience and language skills, up to maximum €2500. Furthermore, standard cover of transportation cost (due to location, commuting by car is the best option) is provided.
Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are :
- French speaking and writing skills on a business level;
- Knowledge of fluent Dutch;
- Word, Excel and Powerpoint skills.
- Affinity with plants is a plus;.
- Customer service and guest experience is a plus;
- Ability to think ahead and having a pro-active approach in order to excel in what you are doing;
- Down to earth and flexible attitude;
- Structured and focused way of working;
- Willingness to learn and eager to improve;
- Availability and flexibility to start earlier and end later on Tuesdays to join your (production-) colleagues on the busiest day of the week.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international company in the heart of the Dutch plants business. This company has been and still is a real family business : they manage to pass on this feeling to all its employees by maintaining short lines and a flat hierarchy. They organize fun outings after a busy day at work! Here you can speak your mind and contribute to the growth of the business.