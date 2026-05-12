268
jobs in the Netherlands
Account Manager | English | Nijmegen
Sales
Nijmegen
Posted date May 13, 2026
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Sales Representative | English | Nijmegen
Sales
Nijmegen
Posted date May 13, 2026
Customer Service Coordinator | German | Rotterdam
Customer service
Rotterdam
Posted date May 13, 2026
Application Specialist | German | Remote
IT & technology
Zoetermeer
Posted date May 13, 2026
Application Engineer | Italian | Amersfoort
Engineering
Amersfoort
Posted date May 13, 2026
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Our guide to average salaries per industry, working hours, employment contracts, and more.
Junior Account Manager | France
Sales
Rosmalen
Posted date May 13, 2026
Health & Safety Officer | Food Production | Dutch
Other
Heerenveen
Posted date May 13, 2026
Machine Learning Engineer
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 13, 2026
Android Developer
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 13, 2026
Cloud DevOps Software Engineers
IT & technology
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 13, 2026
Cloud DevOps Platform Engineer
IT & technology
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 13, 2026
Team Coach
IT & technology
Rotterdam
Temporary
Posted date May 13, 2026
Senior Account Executive - English
Sales
Limburg
Posted date May 13, 2026
Functional Application Specialist - Oracle Financials & Basware
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 13, 2026
OT and Engineering Manager
Engineering
Wolvega
Permanent
Posted date May 13, 2026
Food Technology Data Specialist - TEMP
Engineering
Utrecht
Posted date May 13, 2026
Engineering Manager, Cheese Packaging OT
Engineering
Wolvega
Permanent
Posted date May 13, 2026
Hybrid Network & Infrastructure Operations Specialist
IT & technology
Amstelveen
Permanent
Posted date May 12, 2026
Quality Assurance Associate
Other
Breda
Posted date May 12, 2026
Account Executive | German C2
Sales
Tilburg
Posted date May 12, 2026
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