New Vacancy | English | Archiving Assistant | The Hague

You will become part of a friendly, international and diverse team with loads of positive energy and team spirit.

Your skills, accuracy and productivity will be evaluated on a regular basis.

In this position you will be preparing, indexing and scanning paper documents for a large international organization. The job involves physical filing and moving heavy objects and is executed according to predefined rules and quality standards under supervision of the deputy-manager. On average 35.000 pages are processed every day.

Job Requirements

The education and experience that is required for this position:

This job requires an education level equivalent to VMBO/MAVO/HAVO.

Knowledge of the English language, at least on an upper intermediate level.

At least two years of experience in an administrative function.

Do you have eye for detail, work accurately and enjoy working in a team? Apply now!

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.

This vacancy can also be found under: English, Assistant, Archiving, Administrative, Support

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.