Inside Sales Representative –Spanish and English
Posted on September 17, 2026
Mijdrecht
Spanish
Posted on September 17, 2026
About this role
What will you do?
- Manage and process customer orders accurately and efficiently.
- Maintain customer records, quotations, and sales activities within the CRM system.
- Build and maintain strong relationships with B2B customers and dealers in the region of Spain and Portugal
- Provide professional pre-sales and after-sales support via phone and email.
- Answer commercial and technical customer inquiries and coordinate solutions with internal departments.
- Inform customers about product availability, promotions, order status, and delivery information.
- Proactively identify sales opportunities and introduce new products and offers to customers.
- Collaborate closely with colleagues from Sales, Customer Service, Marketing, Logistics, and Technical Support to ensure excellent customer satisfaction.
- Support daily sales operations using CRM systems and other digital tools.
Requirements
Who are you?
- Full professional proficiency in Spanish (C2 level) and strong communication skills in English. + Portuguese is a plus
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in B2B sales, account management, customer service, or a similar commercial role
- Experience as a musician, music retailer, studio professional, or active band member is considered very important
- Experience working with Spanish- speaking customers or business partners.
- Strong communication and relationship-building skills.
- A proactive, organized, and customer-oriented mindset.
- Living in the Netherlands.
- A valid driver's licence is an advantage.
- A genuine passion for music and musical instruments is highly preferred.
- You have the valid working permit for the Netherlands
- Ideally, you are based in the Uithoorn or Vinkeveen area. The location is easily accessible by car, public transport connections are more limited.
Salary
€2800-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a well-established international company operating within the musical instrument industry. They work with globally recognized brands and support a network of dealers, distributors, and musicians throughout Europe.
For their office in the Utrecht region, they are looking for a French-speaking Inside Sales Representative to support and further develop the French market. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who combines commercial skills with a genuine passion for music and musical instruments.
For their office in the Utrecht region, they are looking for a French-speaking Inside Sales Representative to support and further develop the French market. This is an excellent opportunity for someone who combines commercial skills with a genuine passion for music and musical instruments.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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