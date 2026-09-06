German I Customer I Service I Representative
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a Customer Service Representative (full-time) for our client in the Leiden area. They specialize in sports nutrition and supplements. You will be joining the customer service department and where you will be supporting customers from Germany, Austria & Switzerland together with your team members. Your responsibilities will be:
- Support clients (mostly private customers but also fitness centra) by providing product and service information
- Resolve issues and complaints by giving solutions to different situations
- Coordinate and follow up on client orders in the DACH region
- Maintain existing accounts by recording and updating account information for the webshops
- Helping out the marketing department with their ongoing sales and discounts
What do we offer you
You will get a direct contract at our client. The company consists of 40+ perople and the office environment is informal, friendly and open.
Job Requirements
What does our client offer?
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- A salary between € 2100 and € 2800 depending on your experience
- The possibility to grow into a management assistant role
- full reimbursement of travel costs
- Discount on all of their products
- An extensive on-the-job training
- A direct contract of 7 months with the the intention of long-term employment
The ideal candidate takes part in:
- Providing excellent customer service and have some experience with it already
- Taking initiaive together with marketing related tasks
- Using your language skills in both English and German and you are willing to develop your Dutch skills
- Displaying their excellent time management and communication skills
- Efficient problem solving
- You are willing to work on shifts (Monday to Friday between 8:00 and 22:00 hrs)
Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: German, English, customer service representative, informal, fixed job, Leiden, international, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.
About the company
Our client is specializes in sports nutrition and supplements. They have 3 websites with webshops and their customers are in the Benelux.