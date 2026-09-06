German I Customer I Service I Representative

We are looking for a Customer Service Representative (full-time) for our client in the Leiden area. They specialize in sports nutrition and supplements. You will be joining the customer service department and where you will be supporting customers from Germany, Austria & Switzerland together with your team members. Your responsibilities will be:

You will get a direct contract at our client. The company consists of 40+ perople and the office environment is informal, friendly and open.

Job Requirements

What does our client offer?

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A salary between € 2100 and € 2800 depending on your experience

The possibility to grow into a management assistant role

full reimbursement of travel costs

Discount on all of their products

An extensive on-the-job training

A direct contract of 7 months with the the intention of long-term employment

The ideal candidate takes part in:

Providing excellent customer service and have some experience with it already

Taking initiaive together with marketing related tasks

Using your language skills in both English and German and you are willing to develop your Dutch skills

Displaying their excellent time management and communication skills

Efficient problem solving

You are willing to work on shifts (Monday to Friday between 8:00 and 22:00 hrs)

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. This vacancy can also be found under: German, English, customer service representative, informal, fixed job, Leiden, international, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.