French Customer Service

What exactly are you going to do

As a member of our customer service team, you will be the first point of contact for our French domestic and export markets. Your role is essential in ensuring a seamless customer journey, from processing orders to providing after‑sales support. Working closely with the customer service team leader, you will handle inquiries, resolve issues, and maintain strong relationships with our customers and consumers. This is your opportunity to make a real impact in a dynamic and supportive environment, where your contributions will be valued and rewarded.

Your responsibilities will include:

Processing and managing customer orders accurately and efficiently in our SAP system.

Providing exceptional after‑sales support, addressing inquiries, and resolving issues related to returns, shipping discrepancies, pricing, and order inaccuracies.

Communicating daily with customers and consumers via phone and email to ensure their needs are met.

Implementing promotional offers, managing return material authorizations, and updating customers on order statuses.

Collaborating with sales teams, warehouse staff, and other departments to ensure smooth operations and customer satisfaction.

What do we offer you

Competitive salary between €2750 - €3000 per month.

Flexible 40‑hour workweek with core hours.

Hybrid work model allowing for one remote day weekly.

Direct path to permanent contract for high performers.

Generous €0.23/km travel allowance, up to €300 max.

8% holiday allowance, pension contributions with Nationale Nederlanden.

Employee discount scheme, 25 days holiday per annum.

Modern office near Breda station for easy commute.

Join a supportive international team of 10‑20 colleagues.

Informal, open company culture with ad‑hoc team gatherings.

Ample training via our Online Academy to boost your skills.

Potential for professional growth within a global leader.

Supportive leaders focused on your success and development.

Work‑life balance respected, fitting your personal needs.

Job Requirements

We seek a customer‑focused professional with a flair for communication and organization.

2 years of proven customer service experience.

Native, near native level in French, fluent in English/Dutch.

Strong communication and telephone skills.

Excel proficient; SAP knowledge preferred.

Positive, adaptable, with a continuous improvement mindset.

About the company

Located in Breda, our company is a global leader in fishing tackle, dedicated to creativity, sustainability, and excellence. With offices in 19 countries, we pride ourselves on delivering innovative products worldwide.

Join our collaborative team of 10‑20 members, where diverse skills are celebrated. Our modern office fosters innovation and offers ample opportunities for professional growth, mentorship, and continuous learning. Enjoy a supportive environment with flexible work arrangements and a focus on work‑life balance.