Customer Support Professional Czech and English in Delft
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Would you like to challenge yourself each day and your colleagues to be better than the day before? Are you ambitious and perform at best when you are in a dynamic and innovative environment where no day is the same? Do you speak native/fluent Czech, English and do you have a sound knowledge of (spoken) Dutch? Then apply now!
- Act as the first point of contact for customers and therefore a direct representative of our client You will provide support to customers with regards to various issues that occur while using their system
- You record questions and all customer issues in a professional way and you propose solutions, often in collaboration with your team. Developing knowledge database by creating documents and procedures to improve support is also part of your job;
- Your advice ensures that customers optimally use their software. You have an enthusiasm and professionalism to provide the best possible service. You have the ability to deal with multitask work, sometimes under time pressure and keep your workflow under control. You get the best out of yourself, both in a team and individually.
What do we offer you
Our client offers a competitive salary as well as a long term (year contract) position.
Job Requirements
- HBO/BA level
- You are ambitious and ready for the next level (2nd/3rd job)
- Fluency in Czech, English and Dutch (spoken)
- Excellent communicative skills
- You are a customer service pro at heart, believing that happy employees make happy customers
- You have the ability to identify/define and solve needs/problems, aptitude interacting with multiple levels of customer resources,
- Great affinity and/or interest to pursue your career within IT
- You are a team player
About the company
Our client combines the energy of a start up with the benefits of a multinational. They believe actions speak louder than words and they continuously strive for innovation; technical as well as personal. They have an open and welcoming culture in which anybody can have impact. Ideas are valid by their merit, not by their source. Our client is the software company for ambitious entrepreneurs and inspires them to grow as they are part of our economy. Our client supports them in the best way possible.
Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Paulina de Jong at 070-3102740 or at thehague@uniquemultilingual.com