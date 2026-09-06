Customer Support Professional Czech and English in Delft

Our client combines the energy of a start up with the benefits of a multinational. They believe actions speak louder than words and they continuously strive for innovation; technical as well as personal. They have an open and welcoming culture in which anybody can have impact. Ideas are valid by their merit, not by their source. Our client is the software company for ambitious entrepreneurs and inspires them to grow as they are part of our economy. Our client supports them in the best way possible.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Paulina de Jong at 070-3102740 or at thehague@uniquemultilingual.com