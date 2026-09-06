Customer Service Representative Dutch and English
Posted on September 6, 2026
Amsterdam
Posted on September 6, 2026
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
Are you looking for a chalenging B2B CSR role in a dynamic and fun work environment? Do you have affinity with lifestyle and fashion?
Your responsibilities are:
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- Track and maintain orders and be accountable for all KPI's with regards to your own order book
- Accurate and timely delivery of products to customers
- First point of contact for all relevant customer service queries internally and externally
- Serve as the key link between customer, credit control and logistics
- Run reports according to service level agreements
- Process improvement
What do we offer you
- An attractive salary in the range of 2200-2600 based on experience
- Product discounts and special sales events for employees
Job Requirements
- Fluency in both Dutch and English
- Good knowledge of a 3rd language is a plus
- Customer Service background in a related industry (lifestyle / fashion)
- Experience with SAP is preferred
- Results oriented
- Good organizational skills
- Multi tasking in a fast paced environment
- Analytical skills
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client is a successful fashion brand with a modern office in the Amsterdam region
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