Customer Service Representative Dutch and English

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Are you looking for a chalenging B2B CSR role in a dynamic and fun work environment? Do you have affinity with lifestyle and fashion? Your responsibilities are:

Job Requirements

Fluency in both Dutch and English

Good knowledge of a 3rd language is a plus

Customer Service background in a related industry (lifestyle / fashion)

Experience with SAP is preferred

Results oriented

Good organizational skills

Multi tasking in a fast paced environment

Analytical skills

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.