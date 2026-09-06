Application Specialist | German | Zoetermeer

Application Specialist | German | Zoetermeer

Posted on September 6, 2026
Zoetermeer
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As our client is rapidly expanding in the DACH area, we are currently looking for a structured, service minded and ambitious Application Specialist, German speaker (additional languages are a plus)! Located at our client's international headquarters in Zoetermeer, you will be a key contact person within our Application Specialist team for our German speaking customers in mainly Germany, Austria and Switzerland. You will work closely together with the Application Specialist colleagues and Customer Success Agents within the team but also with Sales and Software Engineers. You report to the Customer Success Team Leader. As an Application Specialist you’re pivotal in making customers happy by efficiently solving the issues they are facing. You love to serve customers, fixing whatever the customer is facing, and have high quality standards. You have a methodical approach, strong communication skills and thrive in an entrepreneurial environment. Finding opportunities for further improvement is your second nature. Core activities: Handling inbound and outbound customer support request

  • Answering any request via email, phone, chat or other channels in a timely and satisfactory manner
  • Documenting all requests, status updates and remedial actions taken
  • Listen and question the end-user drilling down to core problem and collecting all info required for solving incident / request.
  • Safeguard that all open requests are followed up properly
  • Where necessary, liaise with your colleagues for deeper technical issues (bugs, new feature requests)

Supporting Sales desk

  • Coordinate and follow-up all customer pre/after sales questions about the technical functionalities of the Safescan products
  • Where seemed fit, propose durable solutions for recurring requests (e.g. video manuals, further training, …)

Prioritize workload

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  • Having a clear overview of what needs be done when and how

Collecting Customer Feedback

  • Understanding how the customer is using the Safescan product / service, and collect relevant feedback (e.g. feature requests, new markets, …) as input for Safescan’s product & business development teams.
  • Be an expert-user on the products serviced, and feedback any own great ideas for enhancing customer value
  • Propose ways to optimize how customer support is being delivered

What do we offer you

  • Competitive salary and other benefits
  • Long term position in an international environment

Job Requirements

Your profile:

  • Bachelor’s degree (thinking and working level)
  • Previous experience in a similar position is an advantage
  • Experience with software engineering, IT, cloud based solutions, business systems is a pro
  • Affinity with IT, technical products is a pre
  • Team player, positive attitude
  • Commercial attitude and proactive manner

About the company

International company in Zoetermeer. If you are interested in this vacancy, please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact our The Hague team at 070 310 27 40.

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