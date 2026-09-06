Application Specialist | German | Zoetermeer

What exactly are you going to do

As our client is rapidly expanding in the DACH area, we are currently looking for a structured, service minded and ambitious Application Specialist, German speaker (additional languages are a plus)! Located at our client's international headquarters in Zoetermeer, you will be a key contact person within our Application Specialist team for our German speaking customers in mainly Germany, Austria and Switzerland. You will work closely together with the Application Specialist colleagues and Customer Success Agents within the team but also with Sales and Software Engineers. You report to the Customer Success Team Leader. As an Application Specialist you’re pivotal in making customers happy by efficiently solving the issues they are facing. You love to serve customers, fixing whatever the customer is facing, and have high quality standards. You have a methodical approach, strong communication skills and thrive in an entrepreneurial environment. Finding opportunities for further improvement is your second nature. Core activities: Handling inbound and outbound customer support request

Answering any request via email, phone, chat or other channels in a timely and satisfactory manner

Documenting all requests, status updates and remedial actions taken

Listen and question the end-user drilling down to core problem and collecting all info required for solving incident / request.

Safeguard that all open requests are followed up properly

Where necessary, liaise with your colleagues for deeper technical issues (bugs, new feature requests)

Supporting Sales desk

Coordinate and follow-up all customer pre/after sales questions about the technical functionalities of the Safescan products

Where seemed fit, propose durable solutions for recurring requests (e.g. video manuals, further training, …)

Prioritize workload

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Having a clear overview of what needs be done when and how

Collecting Customer Feedback