floral production worker

What exactly are you going to do As a bouquet maker, you will contribute to creating beautiful flower arrangements that bring joy to our customers. Starting your day at 07:30, you’ll work in a structured environment where creativity and precision go hand in hand. With a keen eye for detail and quality, you’ll ensure that every bouquet meets our high standards. While you’ll work independently, you’ll also be part of a diverse team that values collaboration and a positive work atmosphere. What You Will Do: Sort and care for flowers: maintain their quality and freshness.

Assemble bouquets: work quickly and efficiently on the production line.

Inspect finished bouquets: ensure they meet the required standards.

Maintain the workspace: contribute to a clean and organized environment.

Balance routine and creativity: follow set rhythms while adding precision and flair to your work.

What do we offer you A salary between €14.71 and €15.50 per hour, based on your experience and skills.

A temporary contract with the possibility of transitioning to a permanent position.

A workweek of 30 to 40 hours, depending on your availability.

Personal guidance and ample opportunities for growth and development within the company.

A friendly and diverse team atmosphere where collaboration and creativity thrive.

Free parking and excellent accessibility by car, bike, or public transport.

Job Requirements We are looking for a detail-oriented and creative individual with a passion for flowers to join our team. Experience in floral design or strong interest in it.

Ability to work quickly and accurately under time pressure.

Strong attention to detail and commitment to quality.

Team player who can also work independently.

Willingness to perform physical tasks.

About the company Based in Uithoorn, Unique connects you with work that fits your skills, ambitions, and preferred rhythm. The focus is on understanding what you want from your next step, so you can build a career that feels stable and meaningful to you. When you work via Unique, you get weekly pay, clear agreements, and personal guidance during your application process. You can develop yourself through training and courses, while working in teams where cooperation, respect, and growth are encouraged.