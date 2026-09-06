Vacancy | Project Coordinator | German, English | Amsterdam area

What exactly are you going to do

For one of our international clients we are looking for a (near-)native German project coordinator to join the international team in the Amsterdam area! Our client is a major, international player when it comes to training and consulting in a changing business environment. As a project coordinator, you are the link between the internal partners (the consultants) and the external clients : you commercially guide and support the consultants on the one hand and logistically organize the projects with the clients on the other hand. In this position you are the commercial support for the sales and training consultants who are on the road in German-speaking countries. Once a new client is confirmed, you will be in charge of the logistical and organizational part of the training. In this role, you keep a clear overview of several projects at the same time and you clearly feel how to prioritize your tasks.