Vacancy | Project Coordinator | German, English | Amsterdam area
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
For one of our international clients we are looking for a (near-)native German project coordinator to join the international team in the Amsterdam area! Our client is a major, international player when it comes to training and consulting in a changing business environment. As a project coordinator, you are the link between the internal partners (the consultants) and the external clients : you commercially guide and support the consultants on the one hand and logistically organize the projects with the clients on the other hand. In this position you are the commercial support for the sales and training consultants who are on the road in German-speaking countries. Once a new client is confirmed, you will be in charge of the logistical and organizational part of the training. In this role, you keep a clear overview of several projects at the same time and you clearly feel how to prioritize your tasks.
What do we offer you
We offer you :
Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles
- An attractive salary between € 2500 - €3100 based on your experience;
- A direct employment at the company that is in it for the long-run and is willing to invest in its employees.
Job Requirements
Please only apply if :
- You speak and write (near-)native German and fluent English (Dutch is considered a plus);
- You have a bachelor degree;
- You have approximately 2 years of experience in a commercial and international environment;
- You have good organizational and communicative skills;
- You know how to prioritize and anticipate;
- You are able to handle multiple complex projects at a time;
- You are enthusiastic, determined and pro-active.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. For this particular role the combination of German and English is a must. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.
About the company
Our client is an international company in the Amsterdam area, with an open-minded team, and open communication. This enthusiastic company has a flat organizational structure and is looking for long-term employees.