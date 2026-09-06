Vacancy I Department Secretary I English | Rotterdam

One of the best balanced turnkey contractors in the oil & gas industry.

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Saipem has a strong bias towards oil and gas related activities in remote areas and deepwater and is a leader in the provision of engineering, procurement, project management and construction services with distinctive capabilities in the design and the execution of large-scale offshore and onshore projects, and technological competencies such as gas monetization and heavy oil exploitation.

Saipem is organised into two Business Units: Engineering & Construction and Drilling. The Company enjoys a superior competitive position for the provision of EPC/EPCI services to the oil industry both onshore and offshore; with a particular focus on the toughest and most technologically challenging projects - activities in remote areas, deepwater, gas, “difficult” oil. Its drilling services continue to be distinctive, operating in many of the oil and gas industry’s ‘hotspots’, frequently in synergy with its onshore and offshore activities. Saipem is a global contractor, with strong local presence in strategic and emerging areas such as West Africa, North Africa, FSU, Central Asia, Middle East, and South East Asia. Saipem is a truly international company. Along with its strong European content, the major part of its human resource base comes from developing Countries. Saipem employs over 40,000 people comprising more than 110 nationalities. In addition to the strong local content of its people, it employs large numbers of people from the most cost-effective developing countries on its vessels and sites, and has sizeable service bases in India, Croatia, Romania and Indonesia. Its clients and people - in particular their health and safety - are the primary focus of all Saipem activity. Saipem has a distinctive Health & Safety Environment Management System and its Quality Management System has been granted ISO 9001:2000 certification by Lloyd's Register Certification.