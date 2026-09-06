Vacancy - Administrative support employee fluent in Spanish and Dutch - Vught

Vacancy - Administrative support employee fluent in Spanish and Dutch - Vught

Posted on September 6, 2026
Vught
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Interested in temporarily joining a rapidly growing logistics company that is about to launch brand new and leading transport technology?
In this position you will be responsible for the necessary communication between the Dutch transportplanner and the Spanish drivers who need to receive information. You will translate from Dutch to Spanish and from Spanish to Dutch, and you will als give some administrative support at the department.

The position is available as of the beginning of August until the 1st of October, so if you are interested in using your language skills over the summer, then please apply!

What do we offer you

A temporary position in an international team, where you will be able to use your language skills to the fullest.
The position is fulltime, 40 hours per week, and the salary indication is approximately 2000 gross per month.

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Job Requirements

Fluency in both Spanish and Dutch is required, English is convenient. Some admin experience is a big plus, but the main requirement is your fulltime availability in the period between August and October 1st.
We are looking for an outgoing and energetic person who is keen on working in an international team.

About the company

Our client is a well-known international company located in Vught with 2 main specialisations: software development and transportation of fuels to service stations.
They have become a renowned distributor of automatic tank gauge systems, delivery software and on-board computers.
The company atmosphere is open and informal, and they pay great attention to development of their employees.

Are you interested in this position? Please send your cv to eindhoven@uniquemultilingual.com or contact Paula van den Berg at 0402395200.

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