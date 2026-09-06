Vacancy - Administrative support employee fluent in Spanish and Dutch - Vught

What exactly are you going to do

Interested in temporarily joining a rapidly growing logistics company that is about to launch brand new and leading transport technology?

In this position you will be responsible for the necessary communication between the Dutch transportplanner and the Spanish drivers who need to receive information. You will translate from Dutch to Spanish and from Spanish to Dutch, and you will als give some administrative support at the department.



The position is available as of the beginning of August until the 1st of October, so if you are interested in using your language skills over the summer, then please apply!