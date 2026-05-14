284
jobs in the Netherlands
Administrative Assistant | Dutch | Remote
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
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Organisation Design & Transformation Consultant (full-time) - Temporary
HR / Recruitment
Amersfoort
Temporary
Posted date May 18, 2026
Customer Service Manager Benelux - Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 18, 2026
Chief Operations Officer (COO) - Precision Manufacturing Industries
Engineering
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
Cluster Revenue Coordinator
Horeca / Tourism
Amsterdam
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
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Lead Process Engineer - Spray Drying - Food & Beverage
Engineering
Hoofddorp
Permanent
Posted date May 17, 2026
GL Accountant | English
Finance / Accounting
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Dutch & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Customer Service Advisor | Swedish & English
Customer service
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Allround hands-on Support (flexpool)
Supply Chain / Logistics
Amsterdam
Posted date May 17, 2026
Technical Support Specialist (Repair devices) - French and Dutch
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Posted date May 16, 2026
Customer and Claims Support | Dutch
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 16, 2026
Customer and Claims Support | Swedish
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 16, 2026
Customer and Claims Support | Danish
Administration / Secretarial
Amsterdam
Posted date May 16, 2026
Social Media Manager
Marketing / PR
Bunnik
Posted date May 16, 2026
Customer Support Agent | Dutch & Italian
Customer service
Hoofddorp
Posted date May 15, 2026
Technical Support - Dutch & English
Engineering
Nijmegen
Posted date May 15, 2026
Interim Accounts Receivable Accountant - English
Finance / Accounting
The Hague
Posted date May 15, 2026
Accounting Advisor, Sales & Accounts Receivable - English
Finance / Accounting
The Hague
Posted date May 15, 2026
Interim IT Delivery Director
IT & technology
Amsterdam
Posted date May 14, 2026
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