Commercial Support | German

Are you someone who enjoys working with people, loves a bit of variety in your day, and speaks both German and English fluently? Do you like the idea of working in an international business environment, where you’re part of a small but motivated team? Then this role might be just what you're looking for!

My client is a fast-moving company that supplies a wide range of tools and technical products used in industries like mobility, transport, and maintenance. From our distribution hub in Utrecht, we work with long-term partners worldwide. We’re known for our quick delivery, customer focus, and growing selection of practical, innovative products that help professionals get the job done.