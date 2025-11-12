Commercial Support | German
Posted on November 12, 2025
Utrecht
German
Posted on November 12, 2025
About this role
You’ll be working in the back office, helping customers from all over the world with their orders. You’ll be answering calls and emails, checking stock, and making sure everything runs smoothly — from the moment an order comes in, to when it’s shipped and invoiced.Germany is the biggest market, so you’ll need to feel comfortable speaking and writing in German. You’ll also work closely with sales colleagues and the warehouse team to make sure everything is done quickly and with great service.
What You’ll Be Doing
- Stay in touch with customers in the Netherlands and abroad
- Spot opportunities to make extra sales or offer better service
- Coordinate with sales and logistics to make sure everything goes right
- Keep an eye on orders, inventory, and follow up on customer requests
Requirements
What We’re Looking ForWe’re looking for someone who is:
- Proactive and comfortable working independently
- Confident communicating in German and English (Dutch or other languages like French, Spanish, or Italian are a big plus)
- Interested in technical products or tools — you don’t need to be an expert, but a curious mindset helps
- Experienced in any customer-focused role (retail, hospitality, customer service, etc.)
- Familiar with working on a computer, especially with order or inventory systems (ERP is a plus)
- Educated at MBO 4 level or higher (or bachelor’s degree), preferably in a commercial or technical field
Salary
€2800-€3500 per month
The company
Are you someone who enjoys working with people, loves a bit of variety in your day, and speaks both German and English fluently? Do you like the idea of working in an international business environment, where you’re part of a small but motivated team? Then this role might be just what you're looking for!
My client is a fast-moving company that supplies a wide range of tools and technical products used in industries like mobility, transport, and maintenance. From our distribution hub in Utrecht, we work with long-term partners worldwide. We’re known for our quick delivery, customer focus, and growing selection of practical, innovative products that help professionals get the job done.
Application Procedure
