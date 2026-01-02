Back Office Representative | English | Nijmegen
Posted on January 2, 2026
Nijmegen
English
About this role
Are you an organized and detail-oriented professional looking for a dynamic role in operations? Our client, an international company based in Nijmegen, is seeking a Back Office Representative / Operations Accelerator to support and streamline their daily processes. This position plays a key role in ensuring smooth internal operations, effective coordination between departments, and customer interactions.
Planning and organizing shipments:
- Arranging transport
- Creating transport documentation
- Validating sales orders
Coordination between departments:
- Ensuring smooth communication between different departments
- Aligning operations for efficiency and effectiveness
Monitoring shipments:
- Oversee incoming and outgoing shipments
- Resolve issues and challenges by liaising with logistics partners
Managing returns (RMA):
- Handle returns and repairs with customers and suppliers
- Ensure a positive customer experience
Administrative tasks:
- Submit reports
- Finalize documents
- Logging tasks into the system
- You have an associate degree (MBO)
- You have 2-3 years of relevant experience in an administrative role
- You have solid writing and verbal communication skills, and proficiency in English is required. Other languages are pre.
- You are accurate, efficient, well-organized, and stress-resistant
- You take responsibility and pride for the work performed and value the quality of the work produced.
- You are customer service-oriented as well as business service-oriented minded
- And like everyone in our company; You are a team player
- Competitive salary + 8% vacation allowance
- A temporary contract with the possibility of being extended to a permanent one
- An attractive pension plan: the contribution rate for the pension plan is 15%, and the employee/employer split is 50/50.
- 25 holidays per year + 1 "you" day
- A vibrant and inclusive work culture where your work makes a difference.
- Opportunities for professional development and career growth.
- Flexible work arrangements, including the option to work from home.
- Access to our 'Be All You Can Be' program, which includes a business coach, therapist, and health coach, among others.
- An exciting workplace, with perks such as a company gym, a free weekly professional on-site group trainer, and an attractive company lunch plan.
