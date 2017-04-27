Dutch Kapsalon makes it to Mumbai kebab shop

Who doesn’t love a Kapsalon? The infamous Rotterdam kebab shop special has found its way to Mumbai in India.

What is a Kapsalon?

A Kapsalon consists of fries topped off with döner or shawarma meat, then smothered in Gouda cheese and put under the grill until it melts. Once that’s done, it gets covered with a layer of salad greens, garlic sauce and sambal; a hot sauce from Indonesia, a former Dutch colony.

If you need to know, a Kapsalon is definitely a "calorie bomb" despite being served with salad. Some argue it reaches a hefty 1800 kcal, which is, quite frankly, almost your entire calorie intake for the day. But it’s so good, it’s hard to resist.

Where did it come from?

The term Kapsalon translates to "hairdressing salon", and of course, there’s a story behind it!

The dish was invented in 2003 by Nathaniël Gomes, a Cape Verdian hairdresser living in Rotterdam who became a regular at the neighbourhood kebab shop "El Aviva".

He asked to combine all of his favourite ingredients into one dish and pretty much made it the only thing he ordered when he went in there.

So rather than having to give his order time and time again, the kebab shop owner would see him walk in and utter, "Kapsalon?". Since then, the recipe became popular in Rotterdam and soon spread to other parts of the Netherlands and even made its way down to Belgium… But only recently has it reached other continents!