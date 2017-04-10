Amsterdam shops to open 24 hours during a year-long trial

On April 6, the Amsterdam city council approved a 24-hour shopping trial that will commence July 1, 2017.

Political proposals

The proposal had already been drafted in 2015 as an initiative set out by VVD leader, Marja Ruigrok, and D66’s Jan Paternotte.

The original draft of the proposal included the entire city apart from the Red Light District but received a lot of criticism.

According to the VVD and D66, the offer isn’t just to please tourists, but it is there for those who work during office hours and never get a chance to go shopping.

A year-long trial

The trial will last one year, with continuous monitoring throughout including regular evaluations every quarter.

The focus is on shops being open at night, but it will also affect early risers. "Have you ever tried getting breakfast somewhere at 7.30 in the morning?" Ruigrok asked.

"No one is required to participate," claimed Ruigrok, but the trial will give entrepreneurs and people who want to move forward in life more opportunities with fewer rules and restrictions.

Some criticism

In November 2016, nine shopkeepers and residents associations sent a letter to the council in which they advocated excluding the busy tourist areas from the plan to avoid the inconvenience of crowds and littering.