Amsterdam launches website with museum waiting-times...

Raised a global citizen, to an Irish father and American mother, Kiri has lived and worked in five c...
Amsterdam launches website with museum waiting-times20 April 2017, by Kiri Scully
I amsterdam, the city’s official tourism and marketing site, has launched a page indicating the waiting times for museums and other attractions in Amsterdam.
Popular museum attractions
The website, Rijenradar, queue radar in English, is currently only available in Dutch but does a good job of listing the wait times for museums with notoriously long queues, including the Van Gogh Museum, Anne Frank House, Rijksmuseum, Eye Film Institute, the Heineken Experience and other popular attractions.
The purpose of the site is to encourage visitors to go to museums with shorter queues and to spread out the concentration of tourists.
Website launch
The site was launched over the Easter weekend and successfully showed long wait times, including a three-hour wait to get into the Van Gogh museum.
It also stated that those keen to visit the Anne Frank House could only enter upon having a valid "advance ticket" granting them entry.
A trial
The museum monitoring site is currently on a three-month trial period. Once successful, other museums will be able to join, and it will be a permanent feature on the I amsterdam site.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 8 special spots in the Netherlands you may not have heard of
- Amsterdam shops to open 24 hours during a year-long trial
- What you need to know about ticks in the Netherlands
- Amsterdam ranks first as city with most cultural attractions per capita
- Amsterdam and The Hague receive millions for international schools
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat