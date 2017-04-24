Tour de Amsterdam: Discover Amsterdam on a road bike

There is no doubt about it: the best way to discover the Netherlands is on a road bike. Don’t go for one of those dull yellow city bikes, but get active and try racing down Dutch roads instead.

The Dutch landscape is ideal for cycling, and that’s exactly why the Dutch ride a bike to get from A to B. Do as the locals do, and get on a bike!

Tour de Amsterdam

Tour de Amsterdam considers itself the ambassador of race biking and sightseeing. The team at Tour de Amsterdam share a passion for travelling and bike racing.

In their opinion, there is no better way to discover new places than on a road bike with the wind in your hair, the sun on your face and the adrenaline rushing through your body.

The city centre of Amsterdam is a great way to spend your free time, but the area around Amsterdam has so much more to offer. And Tour de Amsterdam wants to show you these hidden gems.

Bicycle tours in Amsterdam

Twice a day, a bicycle tour leaves from Buiksloterweg on the northern bank of the IJ. The adventure starts behind Amsterdam Central Station, where you take the ferry to Buiksloterweg to reach the starting point of the tour.

The tour takes you through the northern parts of Amsterdam to the countryside. Along the way, you'll see old villages such as Buiksloot and Nieuwendam. They now belong to the suburbs of Amsterdam, but they have a rich heritage.

The route follows the canal of North-Holland, leading to ’t Twiske; a beautiful nature reserve that boasts several rare bird species. This is also a great spot for a quick swim in the lake.

Of course, the tour won’t skip the beautiful dikes and traditional fishing villages such as Monnickendam and De Marken, and you will definitely be able to admire photogenic Broek in Waterland; a remarkable village where the remnants of the Golden Age are still visible.

Practical information

The speed varies per group but it is expected that every customer is able to cycle 20 km per hour. Tour de Amsterdam offers a full service and provides you with a road bike, helmet and guide.

There are two tour versions available, the small tour "de Proloog" and the big tour "de Omloop".

› Small tour "de Proloog"

Starting time: 10 am

Duration: 1,5 hours

Distance: 35 km

Price: EUR 35

› Big tour "de Omloop"

Starting time: 1 pm

Duration: 3 to 4 hours

Distance: 55 km

Price: EUR 55

You can book both bicycle tours online.