Winter concerts in Amsterdam: December, January and February

As the cold winter days draw people inside, a good indoors music concert is just the thing to lift the spirits and warm you up! In December, January and February, Amsterdam will once again present top performers and international stars. Here are our picks for can’t-miss concerts!

December 2016

Concerts in December include:

- Date: December 1

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase

- Genre: Rock, R&B

Jamaican superstar who creates a soulful and spiritual mix of rock and R&B-style reggae.

- Date: December 2

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 10 | Purchase

- Genre: Hip hop

Japanese DJ who won the DMC DJ world championship at 21. He plays oldschool hip hop.

- Date: December 5

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase

- Genre: Hip hop, rap, jazz, pop

Hip hop trio with sympathetic and melodious tunes, part of a movement in Afrocentric hip hop and jazzy rhythms.

- Date: December 6

- Where: Q Factory

- Tickets: 46,50 | Purchase

- Genre: Rap, hip hop

One of the rappers from Wu-Tang Clan, and an artist who worked with several famous rappers, presenting timeless classics that rouse the audience.

January 2017

Concerts in January include:

- Date: January 19

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 22.50 | Purchase

- Genre: Indie, electro

Danish performer with sombre filmic music, bombastic experimental productions and unique live shows.

- Date: January 20

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 17,50 | Purchase

- Genre: Soul

Soul phenomenon since the 60s, this American singer is working on a more refined soul sound.

- Date: January 21

- Where: Ziggo Dome

- Tickets: 53,90 | Purchase

- Genre: R&B, hip hop

Dominating the music industry world wide, Drake greatly influences today’s hip hop scene and constantly scores hits.