Winter concerts in Amsterdam: December, January and February

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
Winter concerts in Amsterdam: December, January and February08 November 2016, by Alexandra van Kampen
As the cold winter days draw people inside, a good indoors music concert is just the thing to lift the spirits and warm you up! In December, January and February, Amsterdam will once again present top performers and international stars. Here are our picks for can’t-miss concerts!
Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price.
December 2016
Concerts in December include:
› Luciano
- Date: December 1
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 22,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Rock, R&B
Jamaican superstar who creates a soulful and spiritual mix of rock and R&B-style reggae.
› DJ Kentaro
- Date: December 2
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 10 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop
Japanese DJ who won the DMC DJ world championship at 21. He plays oldschool hip hop.
› De La Soul
- Date: December 5
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 29,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Hip hop, rap, jazz, pop
Hip hop trio with sympathetic and melodious tunes, part of a movement in Afrocentric hip hop and jazzy rhythms.
› Method Man & Redman
- Date: December 6
- Where: Q Factory
- Tickets: 46,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Rap, hip hop
One of the rappers from Wu-Tang Clan, and an artist who worked with several famous rappers, presenting timeless classics that rouse the audience.
January 2017
Concerts in January include:
› TrenteMøller
- Date: January 19
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 22.50 | Purchase
- Genre: Indie, electro
Danish performer with sombre filmic music, bombastic experimental productions and unique live shows.
› Lee Fields & The Expressions
- Date: January 20
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 17,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Soul
Soul phenomenon since the 60s, this American singer is working on a more refined soul sound.
› Drake, The Boy meets World Tour
- Date: January 21
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 53,90 | Purchase
- Genre: R&B, hip hop
Dominating the music industry world wide, Drake greatly influences today’s hip hop scene and constantly scores hits.
› Rae Sremmurd
- Date: January 22
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 25 | Purchase
- Genre: Party hip hop
Balancing calm and party styles in a rich and challenging bout of hyped up hip hop.
› Dropkick Murphys
- Date: January 25
- Where: Heineken Music Hall
- Tickets: 37,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Irish folk, hard-core, punk
Energetic and cheerful music that uses Irish folk to go hard-core with a unique and fun sound, screaming singalongs and all.
February 2017
Concerts in February include:
› Skunk Anansie
- Date: February 2
- Where: Heineken Music Hall
- Tickets: 39 | Purchase
- Genre: Rock
British rock group that mixes funky beats, tough lyrics, progressive metal, punk riffs and sensitive ballads in an energetic hit performance that breaks through barriers.
› Che Sudaka
- Date: February 17
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 15 | Purchase
- Genre: Ska, punk
Argentinian and Colombian team mixing cumbia, ska and punk to create one big party.
› Avenged Sevenfold
- Date: February 18
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 52,25 | Purchase
- Genre: Metal, hard rock, punk pop
Spectacular and fiery live shows with an aggressive mix of metal and punk pop.
› Izzy Bizu
- Date: February 19
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 15 | Purchase
- Genre: R&B
Fine singing with a pop approach by a southwest London performer.
› Trivium
- Date: February 21
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 23,50 | Purchase
- Genre: Metal
High-class melodic metal with rock solid live performances that blow the house down.
- 10 top Christmas markets in the Netherlands 2016
- The Netherlands deemed most connected country in the world
- Top 10 neighbourhoods for bike theft in the Netherlands
- 23 ways to say 'sod off' in Dutch
- Cities in the Netherlands sign deal for a circular economy
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat