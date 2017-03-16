Volkstuinen: The allotments of the Netherlands

There is nothing more satisfying that growing your own fruits and vegetables. In the Netherlands however, the prospect of doing so can seem quite bleak. But believe us when we say, things can grow here without a greenhouse!

What is a volkstuin?

For those who have not heard of the term, a volkstuin is an allotment or community garden. It usually consists of a plot of land, which is non-commercial, where individuals or families can grow fruits and vegetables, flowers and trees.

Allotments are generally patches of land but often have sheds and sometimes, even a proper summerhouse shelter for seasonal or weekend accommodation. Sounds ideal, doesn’t it!

The history of volkstuinen

In the Netherlands, volkstuinen started in the 17th century. Back then, they were more commonly known as moestuinen; an old fashioned term meaning vegetable garden, or kooltuinen (cabbage gardens). They were places where the working class produced a reasonable amount of vegetables for themselves as well as selling off the surplus.

It was believed that these gardens would increase the happiness of people by improving the material and moral circumstances of the working class.

It wasn’t until around 1928 that the allotment societies founded a national organisation by the name of Het Algemeen Verbond van Volkstuindersverenigingen in Nederland (AVVN). Allotments in the Netherlands were generally used for vegetable production up until about the 1950s when the gardens became more known for their recreational use.

Unfortunately, the organisation ceased to exist in 2012. Despite this, allotments are still managed locally and are now consider places to go and relax.

The benefits of having an allotment

There are more than 240.000 allotments in the Netherlands. With the hustle and bustle of the city, getting away can come as a godsend. In fact, spending time around nature can work wonders, and gardening is most definitely therapeutic.

Whilst allotments in the Netherlands cannot be considered as permanent residences, people are allowed to live there for up to six months from April to October if the space has a garden house that meets the requirements. You won’t be able to obtain a residence permit though as it is not an official residence.

An expat’s story

Hanako, an expat from Japan, describes her story of how she came to buy her allotment.

› How you come to find out about volkstuinen?

We came to the Netherlands through a work opportunity. A local theatre company had hired us to make music for a play. They had taken care of our accommodation but only for the three months, we were working for them.

Finding a place to live in Amsterdam was impossible with the budget we were on as self-employed musicians so my partner and I were desperately looking for a place to live.

Then, I saw an ad on a Japanese community website that a Japanese lady was looking for people to help manage the garden since she was getting old. In exchange, we would be allowed to stay in her little garden house temporarily.

The very first time we saw the garden, we fell in love with it. It was huge! It was 630m2 filled with trees, plants, and flowers! It had 25 cherry blossom trees, 10 grape vines of different kinds, two apple trees, a pear tree, a walnut tree, a chestnut tree, and a plum tree, to name just a few.

› What kind of things did you grow?

Spending time at the garden house was awesome! We grew a bunch of vegetables; edamame beans, daikon, mizuna, persimmons, radishes, cucumbers, onions, garlic, eggplant, pumpkin, potatoes, chard, Brussels sprouts, kale, mint, raspberries, strawberries, and even figs. These were all organic of course, and we even grew wild plants like nettle, chamomile, and mustard greens grew everywhere!

› Did you experience any challenges?

One of the challenges we had was fighting off slugs! Since we were farming organically, it was just impossible for us to get rid of them. They’d appear from nowhere and they would just eat everything!

So we made beer traps to try and catch them. Each morning and at sunset, I would patrol and check the beer traps for slugs. They were always full.