Valentine’s Day traditions - differences per country

Valentine’s Day traditions - differences per country09 February 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
Many know Valentine’s Day as a trend that flew over from the US, which mainly involves exchanging cards, flowers, chocolates and other gifts with your partner or approaching your secret crush.
While this is generally spot on, as the modern Valentine’s Day tradition is quite young, many countries have managed to make the day their own by adding little personal touches, and by following existing traditions from their own cultures.
Countries with their own Valentine’s Day traditions
Here are some countries that have managed to add some of their own flair to February 14:
› The Netherlands
These days, the Netherlands roughly copies the American example of Valentine’s Day, and it is not a very popular occasion. In attempts to make the date gain popularity around the 70s, it was promoted with a somewhat different identity.
Driven by the need to push flower sales, companies promoted Valentine’s Day as more of a day of friendship. Special appreciation was given to road workers, public transport chauffeurs and politicians, rather than to partners.
People were urged to use the day to thank friends and colleagues for their care.
› Japan
In Japan, Valentine’s Day is a beloved tradition with its own interpretation. On February 14, the women will give chocolates to the men, but not the other way around.
Although love is a strong theme in this giving-ceremony, and crushes are definitely approached, male acquaintances such as co-workers or team mates will often be given chocolates as well. These are called giri-choco, or obligation chocolates.
Chocolates given with romantic intent, or honmei-choco, are often more elaborate than the giri-choco, and they can even be hand-made.
One month later, on March 14, men can return the favour by giving the girls presents as thanks for the chocolates. This day is called White Day.
White Day is celebrated in various Asian countries, but it originates from Japan. It was started by a confectionery company in the hopes to elevate their (white) marshmallow sales.
› Korea
Korea generally has similar traditions to Japan’s Valentine’s Day, with one interesting addition. One month after White Day, on April 14, is Black Day.
On this date, singles who haven’t received any favours in the previous two months get a celebration all to themselves. They go out and eat black bean paste noodles, or just go drinking with their friends.
› Taiwan
In Taiwan it’s mainly the men who do the gift-giving. Unique is the tradition of presenting one’s love with roses, and the colour and number of the flowers have special significance:
- A red rose represents love.
- One red rose means "My only love".
- 11 roses mean "You’re my favourite".
- 99 roses mean "Forever".
- 108 roses mean "Marry me".
Taiwan also celebrates a separate festival of love on July 7, along with China, and they celebrate White Day as well.
› South Africa
Some young South Africans follow an old Roman tradition called Lupercalia, in which they pin the name of the one they fancy on their sleeve, as a declaration of love.
› Germany
Valentine’s Day is not very popular in Germany, but they have some unique ways of showing their affection on this day. For instance, the giving of pig depictions (a symbol of luck) or heart-shaped ginger cookies is a recurring theme.
› France
Some theories say that Valentine’s Day originates from France. The story goes that a French duke was imprisoned in London, and sent love letters to his wife. This was connected to an old legend of Saint Valentine slipping secret notes to his jailer's daughter.
There used to be a French Valentine’s Day tradition called a love lottery, in which singles were paired up with partners. If the men didn’t like their match they would leave, and the jilted women would burn their pictures at a bonfire. This became such a raucous ritual that it is no longer practised.
› Philippines
In the Philippines, city councils often organise mass civil weddings to help disadvantaged couples who may not have the money for a regular ceremony.
A popular date for these mass weddings is right before Valentine’s Day. Sometimes, several hundreds of couples can be married at the same time.
› Denmark
In Denmark, lovers celebrate Valentine’s Day by exchanging white flowers that they call "snow drops".
There is a rather creative side to their traditions as well, as there are two kinds of cards a person can give to a loved one.
The first is the Lover’s Card, which is rather like the traditional Valentine’s Day card. The other is the Gaekkebrev, a humorous anonymous love poem that challenges the receiver to guess who sent it.
The Gaekkebrev is usually gifted by the men. If the identity of the giver is guessed correctly, the receiver is awarded an easter egg later that year.
› Italy
One of the most popular Valentine’s Day gifts in Italy is chocolate-covered hazelnuts wrapped with a romantic quote. These are called Baci Perugina.
An old belief in certain regions of Italy said that the first man a woman would see on Valentine’s Day would be, or resemble, the man she was to marry. This led to a now abandoned tradition of young Italian girls waking up before dawn so they could spot their prospective husbands early.
Are you from one of the countries described, and do you have something to add? Or does your home country have an interesting Valentine’s Day tradition of its own? Let us know in the comments below!
