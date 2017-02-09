Valentine’s Day traditions - differences per country

Many know Valentine’s Day as a trend that flew over from the US, which mainly involves exchanging cards, flowers, chocolates and other gifts with your partner or approaching your secret crush.

While this is generally spot on, as the modern Valentine’s Day tradition is quite young, many countries have managed to make the day their own by adding little personal touches, and by following existing traditions from their own cultures.

Countries with their own Valentine’s Day traditions

Here are some countries that have managed to add some of their own flair to February 14:

› The Netherlands

These days, the Netherlands roughly copies the American example of Valentine’s Day, and it is not a very popular occasion. In attempts to make the date gain popularity around the 70s, it was promoted with a somewhat different identity.

Driven by the need to push flower sales, companies promoted Valentine’s Day as more of a day of friendship. Special appreciation was given to road workers, public transport chauffeurs and politicians, rather than to partners.

People were urged to use the day to thank friends and colleagues for their care.

› Japan

In Japan, Valentine’s Day is a beloved tradition with its own interpretation. On February 14, the women will give chocolates to the men, but not the other way around.

Although love is a strong theme in this giving-ceremony, and crushes are definitely approached, male acquaintances such as co-workers or team mates will often be given chocolates as well. These are called giri-choco, or obligation chocolates.

Chocolates given with romantic intent, or honmei-choco, are often more elaborate than the giri-choco, and they can even be hand-made.

One month later, on March 14, men can return the favour by giving the girls presents as thanks for the chocolates. This day is called White Day.

White Day is celebrated in various Asian countries, but it originates from Japan. It was started by a confectionery company in the hopes to elevate their (white) marshmallow sales.

› Korea

Korea generally has similar traditions to Japan’s Valentine’s Day, with one interesting addition. One month after White Day, on April 14, is Black Day.

On this date, singles who haven’t received any favours in the previous two months get a celebration all to themselves. They go out and eat black bean paste noodles, or just go drinking with their friends.

› Taiwan

In Taiwan it’s mainly the men who do the gift-giving. Unique is the tradition of presenting one’s love with roses, and the colour and number of the flowers have special significance:

- A red rose represents love.

- One red rose means "My only love".

- 11 roses mean "You’re my favourite".

- 99 roses mean "Forever".

- 108 roses mean "Marry me".

Taiwan also celebrates a separate festival of love on July 7, along with China, and they celebrate White Day as well.

› South Africa

Some young South Africans follow an old Roman tradition called Lupercalia, in which they pin the name of the one they fancy on their sleeve, as a declaration of love.