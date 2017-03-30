Top 10 best Dutch April Fool’s jokes in history

Classic April Fool’s jokes that are generally executed on April 1 usually consist of simple ruses, such as telling someone their shoe laces are untied and making them look down, or sending someone on an impossible errand, like fetching dried snow, or a glass axe.

Besides the standard tricks and gags, it's also common to come across some fake public announcements and news items, created to fool as many people as possible. We have made a selection of our favourite ones.

Top 10 best Dutch April Fool’s jokes

Have a look, maybe you can reuse some this year:

› The Tower of Pisa fell over

1960, Nederlands Journaal

Many people were very upset to read that the Leaning Tower of Pisa had finally toppled over, having collapsed under the stress of its tilting structure.

› Cow spots to be manipulated for commercial use

2003, Axis Media Partners

A design agency in Enschede presented a ground-breaking new advertising opportunity: new DNA developments would allow them to manipulate the spots of cows so well that their hides could sport almost any logo or text.

› Road tax for cyclists

2004, Amsterdam news

News sources in Amsterdam sparked a local outrage, when they announced that the municipality of Amsterdam would be enforcing a road tax for cyclists in the city.

› How to connect Senseo to the internet

2004, XS4ALL

Internet Service Provider XS4ALL brought cruel, baseless hope to coffee lovers across the nation by writing a step-by-step guide on their website, explaining how to connect a Senseo coffee machine to the internet.

Senseo® Speed would allow commuters to arrive home and instruct the machine online to have a hot cup of coffee waiting for them, although a slow connection would affect the flavour.

› Prime minister Balkenende was cast in the new Harry Potter movie

2004, Jeugdjournaal

Dutch children’s news sparked a political interest among its young viewers by claiming that the Dutch prime minister of the time, Jan Peter Balkenende, had been cast to play the role of Harry Potter’s father in the famous movie series.

This joke sprung from the man’s bespectacled countenance, which had been compared to that of the beloved teen wizard.

› Blocked zebra born

2005, Emmen Zoo

Emmen Zoo led hordes of visitors to the cage of newly-born baby zebra Vitumbiko, who had been born with a block pattern on his fur, instead of the regular zebra stripes.

The checkerboard wonder turned out to be a ruse, however, and the cage only contained a photoshopped picture, and a note saying April Fool’s.