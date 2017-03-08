Six memorable women in Dutch history

March 8 is International Women's Day, a day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

In honour of International Women’s Day, we are shining the spotlights on six memorable women who have left their mark on Dutch history:

› Kenau Simonsdochter Hasselaer

The headstrong warrior of legend

The story of Kenau Simonsdochter Hasselaer (1526-1589) is a mix of truth and legend, originating from the time the Spanish besieged Haarlem.

Kenau was a merchant who delivered wood for ships in the battle against the Spaniards. When the enemy shot holes in the walls of Haarlem, she worked furiously to repair the damage with sand, alongside other citizens.

Truth and legend start to mingle as stories arise of the citizens of Haarlem fighting back by throwing hot tar and straw on the attacking Spaniards, with Kenau in the lead. In some stories, she fought back with a self-amassed army of 300 women. In other stories, she was also a witch.

Kenau was known in Haarlem for her difficult personality. The fame of her fighting spirit is probably what fuelled the stories about her throughout the centuries.

Today, the word Kenau is a derogatory term in Dutch, meaning a boarish, headstrong and "mannish" woman. Some choose to honour the word, however, by using it to describe a woman who is brave, persistent and independent.

› Anna Maria van Schurman

The intellectual behind the curtain



The gifted Anna Maria van Schurman (1607-1678) was the first woman to go to university in the Netherlands, and maybe even in Europe.

When Anna Maria was young, she quickly became known for both her intelligence and her artistic talent.

In 1636, Anna Maria was enrolled into Utrecht University. To uphold the values of the time, she attended lectures from behind a curtain, so the male students would not see her. She developed into a famous thinker in many fields, and she corresponded with the most famous western scholars of the day.

Anna Maria understood at least 11 languages, she had many of her paintings displayed in exhibitions, and she had a great interest in insects.

Another passion of hers was religion. Anna Maria joined a mystic labadist cult, which she followed abroad as they were not welcome in the Netherlands. She died in Altona.

› Aletta Jacobs

The doctor who couldn't vote



Although Anna Maria van Schurman (1854-1929) was the first woman to attend university, convention did not allow her to graduate. The first woman to graduate from university in the Netherlands only showed up two centuries later, and her name was Aletta Jacobs.

After her studies in Groningen, Aletta continued her intellectual career by becoming the first female physician in the Netherlands. Before Aletta came around, the issue of women’s suffrage had not really been discussed, since women didn’t meet the minimum income requirements for voting privileges anyway.

When Aletta became a doctor, and tried to invoke her right to vote, a new law was created to specifically deny women the right to suffrage.

Although that battle was lost, Aletta continued to fight for what she believed in. She worked to protect the rights of the Afrikaners in the Second Boerenoorlog, and to help obtain piece during World War I.

› Corry Tendeloo

The politician who let women work



Corry Tendeloo (1897-1956) was one of the biggest fighters for women’s rights in the Netherlands.

Born in Indonesia, Corry moved to the Netherlands as a child and became a lawyer in Amsterdam.





First row, left to right:

- Kenau Simonsdochter Hasselaer

- Anna Maria van Schurman

- Aletta Jacobs

Second row, left to right:

- Hannie Schaft

- Corry Tendeloo

- Anne Frank



The only known film footage of Anne Frank

YouTube video by Anne Frank House

