English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
NYE fireworks in the Netherlands: Where to find them and other useful tips16 December 2016, by Alexandra van Kampen
On New Year’s Eve, the Netherlands becomes a sort of mix between a spark-fired wonderland and a battlefield of playful explosions. Here’s some information on where to find the best fireworks, how to stay safe and other tips!
Visit a firework show
Firework shows are great to attend at New Year’s Eve for various reasons. First of all, it’s a gathering place where you and your friends can meet.
Secondly, the fireworks are lit by licensed handlers who are allowed to use bigger and more fireworks than average households, ensuring the show will be much more spectacular, and safer, than whatever people can light themselves.
Some great annual NYE shows you can attend are:
› National Fireworks - Rotterdam
› Maritime Museum firework show - Amsterdam
› Hofvijver firework show - The Hague
Buy your own fireworks in the Netherlands
The national ban on purchasing fireworks is lifted for just three days leading up to New Year’s Eve, on December 29, 30 and 31.
As rules regarding fireworks are ever changing, it is important to purchase them at a licensed selling point. That way, you can be sure that your fireworks are legal and, more importantly, that they meet the safety standards.
Find legal fireworks sales points near you.
Dutch fireworks rules and safety
Most fireworks are usually not allowed in the Netherlands, but around New Year’s Eve the ban is lifted. There are, however, strict rules in place.
Lighting fireworks is only allowed on December 31, between the hours of 6pm and 2am. In certain areas, such as near hospitals, animal shelters, petting zoos and certain residential areas, fireworks are not allowed due to the added nuisance and risk.
While a firework show will mainly focus on visual displays, many people who buy their own fireworks tend to opt for the kinds in which their loud explosions are the main attraction.
Fireworks safety tips
Every year, New Year’s Eve sees victims of firework accidents, due to unsafe handling. Especially young people between the age of 10 and 19 are at risk, and most often injured are heads and hands.
Some basic safety rules are:
› Keep pets indoors
› Wear safety glasses
› Store the fireworks in a dry and cool place
› Never carry them in your pockets
› Don’t wear flammable clothing or hoods
› Find a steady and flat base to light from
› Check the age restrictions and instructions
› Keep passersby in mind
› Keep away from children
› Take care of the wind direction
› Never experiment by bundling fireworks
› Keep at least six metres distance after lighting
› Never relight if it doesn’t work the first time
› Keep a bucket of water handy
Dutch firework names
Here are some of the fireworks that are used in the Netherlands, with their Dutch names:
› Sterretjes (sparklers)
Sparklers are little sticks that emit small, bright sparks when lit, like a little twinkling star. It is one of the safest kinds of firework, as the sparks are very small.
› Bengaalse lucifers (Bengal matches)
Thick matches that emit a coloured flame.
› Fluiters (whistlers)
When lit, whistlers spin and dance over the ground, making a whistling, spitting sound. Other floor spinners have names such as grondbloemen (ground flowers).
› Cakes
Cakes fire multiple shots into the air, creating a visual effect. There are different kinds with various shapes and sizes.
› Fonteinen (fountains)
Fountains explode into a fountain-like spray of colourful fire, creating a rain of sparks.
› Vuurpijlen (rockets)
Rockets are the most traditional of fireworks. After shooting straight up into the air, it explodes and often emits a huge bloom of fiery, coloured sparks.
› Rotjes (crackers)
Rotjes and other fire crackers come in all shapes and sizes in the Netherlands. When lit, they emit very loud bangs.
› Gillende keukenmeiden (screaming kitchen maids)
Screaming kitchen maids shoot over the ground and give off a shrill, scream-like sound, comparable to a teakettle.
Enjoy responsibly
Making sure everybody is safe and obeys the rules during New Year’s is all but impossible for Dutch law enforcement to do on their own. They will be doing as much as possible, but it is up to individuals to enjoy themselves responsibly, for their own sake, but also for the people around them.
Will you be lighting or viewing fireworks this New Year’s? Let us know in the comments below!
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- 10 top Christmas markets in the Netherlands 2016
- The Netherlands deemed most connected country in the world
- Top 10 neighbourhoods for bike theft in the Netherlands
- 23 ways to say 'sod off' in Dutch
- Cities in the Netherlands sign deal for a circular economy
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat