On New Year’s Eve, the Netherlands becomes a sort of mix between a spark-fired wonderland and a battlefield of playful explosions. Here’s some information on where to find the best fireworks, how to stay safe and other tips!

Visit a firework show

Firework shows are great to attend at New Year’s Eve for various reasons. First of all, it’s a gathering place where you and your friends can meet.

Secondly, the fireworks are lit by licensed handlers who are allowed to use bigger and more fireworks than average households, ensuring the show will be much more spectacular, and safer, than whatever people can light themselves.

Some great annual NYE shows you can attend are:

› National Fireworks - Rotterdam

› Maritime Museum firework show - Amsterdam

› Hofvijver firework show - The Hague

Buy your own fireworks in the Netherlands

The national ban on purchasing fireworks is lifted for just three days leading up to New Year’s Eve, on December 29, 30 and 31.

As rules regarding fireworks are ever changing, it is important to purchase them at a licensed selling point. That way, you can be sure that your fireworks are legal and, more importantly, that they meet the safety standards.

Find legal fireworks sales points near you.

Dutch fireworks rules and safety

Most fireworks are usually not allowed in the Netherlands, but around New Year’s Eve the ban is lifted. There are, however, strict rules in place.

Lighting fireworks is only allowed on December 31, between the hours of 6pm and 2am. In certain areas, such as near hospitals, animal shelters, petting zoos and certain residential areas, fireworks are not allowed due to the added nuisance and risk.

While a firework show will mainly focus on visual displays, many people who buy their own fireworks tend to opt for the kinds in which their loud explosions are the main attraction.

Fireworks safety tips

Every year, New Year’s Eve sees victims of firework accidents, due to unsafe handling. Especially young people between the age of 10 and 19 are at risk, and most often injured are heads and hands.

Some basic safety rules are:

› Keep pets indoors

› Wear safety glasses

› Store the fireworks in a dry and cool place

› Never carry them in your pockets

› Don’t wear flammable clothing or hoods

› Find a steady and flat base to light from

› Check the age restrictions and instructions

› Keep passersby in mind

› Keep away from children

› Take care of the wind direction

› Never experiment by bundling fireworks

› Keep at least six metres distance after lighting

› Never relight if it doesn’t work the first time

› Keep a bucket of water handy