IamExpat’s 11 favourite restaurants in Amsterdam

Just who are these people who supply the expats of the Netherlands with daily tips on living with the Dutch, and more importantly, what do they like to eat?

The IamExpat team lifts the veil on their personal culinary tastes to let you know which restaurants in Amsterdam you should really give a try!

Our favourite restaurants

Here are our favourite restaurants in Amsterdam, as described by everyone at IamExpat:

› Beatrice, editor

I moved from Melbourne to Amsterdam in 2009, and have gradually fallen in love with life in the Netherlands. Speaking Dutch makes a big difference!

Pazzi Pizza

Pazzi Pizza in Oud-West and the Jordaan probably makes the best pizza in Amsterdam and, being married to an Italian, I like to think I know good pizza.

The bases are the real deal; proper pizza dough baked in a wood-fired oven so it’s thin and crunchy (Roma style), legit toppings and always excellent quality. We’ve even had friends from Southern Italy say it was better than what they could find back home!

› Kiri, editor

I had a multi-cultural upbringing, being born in the Netherlands, into an Irish-American family. I feel more British, though, since I spent most of my life living in London, and before that I attended British schools.

Mitsos

I love a small family-owned Greek deli called Mitsos. I go there all the time because it’s cheap, it’s delicious and close to my flat. I adore the family-owned vibe; the chef is Greek, married to a Dutch lady who manages the shop, with the help of their two daughters.

The food really does taste like it’s been cooked with Mediterranean care, and may as well have been teleported to the Netherlands from a restaurant in Greece.

› Sergios, co-founder

I’m Greek, living the expat life! I’m not a big restaurant goer, but there is one place I’d like to mention.

Cannibale Royale

Cannibale Royale has good food, a nice, somewhat dark atmosphere, and it is open until the late hours. The latter reminds me a bit of how we eat in Greece - there is always something open until late at night.

› Mary, account manager

I was born in Armenia and raised in Moscow, Russia. I moved to the Netherlands in 2014 to study, experience a different culture and meet new people.

De Hallen

De Hallen (The Food Halls) is a relaxed place with different types of food from all over the world. It’s an excellent place to meet up with friends for some drinks and food after work.

› Nikos, co-founder

I’m not sure what to write about myself, other than that I’m from Greece. Can I just recommend two good restaurants, instead?

- Loetje

Loetje has the best schnitzel in town at the best price. The restaurant has a homey feel with nice and fast service.

- Bazaar

Bazaar offers cuisine with flavours from North Africa and the Middle East. It’s located in a great spot in the city, right inside a former church.

› Joana, account manager

I am half French and half Brazilian, and I have never lived in one place for longer than four years. So, naturally, I love to try new things.

Toko Kokkita

My experience as an expat in Amsterdam is still pretty limited, but I did discover a great Indonesian treasure. Toko Kokkita is a takeaway restaurant with delicious food. If you like spicy food, this is the place for you. There's always a long queue though, because it's so popular.





