How to celebrate Sinterklaas 'present night'

For many Dutch families, it is the special atmosphere of "present night" (pakjesavond) that makes Sinterklaas a unique celebration filled with nostalgic traditions.

How to celebrate pakjesavond

Here are some ways to celebrate a traditional Dutch pakjesavond.

› What is pakjesavond?

On pakjesavond, December 5, Sinterklaas mounts his white steed with a bag full of presents in hand, to deliver to the homes of families that are gathered around the fire place, singing songs in his honour.

› Setting a shoe

Setting a shoe (schoentje zetten) is basically an invitation for Sinterklaas. By placing children’s shoes by the fireplace, or another designated spot in a more modern home, Sinterklaas is called to bring candy and small presents.

Don’t be mistaken, this deal goes two ways. In order for the red-robed saint to visit, he requires a carrot or apple for his horse, and preferably also a drawing in his honour to be placed inside the footwear. Also, the shoe-setter has to sing one or more songs to call him, before going to bed.

In earlier years, when children had been bad, they would find a piece of coal, a bag of salt or a rod in their shoe the next morning, instead of candy.

Setting the shoe is usually done in the days leading up to pakjesavond, but some households also set them on December 5.

› Eating Sinterklaas candy

Every year, the Dutch are outraged to find seasonal treats that belong solely to the Sinterklaas period in shops too early.

A true Sinterklaas fan will only occasionally indulge in these candies outside of pakjesavond, and go all out when it’s finally December 5:

- Pepernoten

The most iconic of the Sinterklaas candy is the pepernoten. This word is, in fact, used for two types of candy. The true pepernoot is a chewy little block, made with ingredients like aniseed, rye dough and brown sugar. The kruidnoot, a small drop made from speculaas herbs, is also often called pepernoot.

These small biscuit-y treats used to be thrown around by Sinterklaas and his helpers, to the delight of the little ones. Due to some overly enthusiastic chucking incidents, the pepernoten are now more often handed over rather than thrown.

- Chocolate letter

The chocolate letter is another favourite, and it often appears in the set shoe. The massive block of chocolate will either be shaped like an S, for Sinterklaas, a P, for his helper Piet, or the first letter of the receiving child’s name.

- Marzipan

Marzipan is definitely a winter candy, sweet, filling and with a strong taste that not everybody likes. This malleable stuff is moulded into all kinds of forms, from fruits and little potatoes to pigs and puppets.

- Speculaas

Speculaas is a general favourite in the Dutch biscuit world, made with special speculaas herbs, which includes cinnamon, ginger, cumin, nutmeg and more.