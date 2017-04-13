Easter markets in the Netherlands

After a morning of hunting for eggs and enjoying a tasty brunch during the Easter Weekend, you might feel like checking out an Easter market.

Stroll past various booths with a spring atmosphere and various wares that will help you prepare your home for the new season.

Easter markets often have a fresh and relaxed atmosphere, with live music and other entertainment, and lots of tasty and fashionable goods.

Easter markets 2017

Here are some Easter markets we found throughout the Netherlands, which will be taking place at some time during the Easter Weekend in 2017:

› Amsterdam - April 16, Jacob Bontiusplaats

The biggest Easter market in Amsterdam takes place in a beautiful warehouse. Entry is free, and the merchandise will include authentic original designs and antiques.

› Rotterdam - April 16, Schiehaven 17

This large flea market in Rotterdam takes place in a ship’s wharf, and is full of Easter atmosphere. If you prefer to do your browsing a day later, on April 17, you could also check out the Hoogstraat, near the Markthal in the city centre.

› The Hague - April 15-17, Lange Voorhout

The iconic Lange Voorhout in The Hague hosts a three-day Easter market with almost 100 booths with all kinds of wares, from art and accessories to antiques and oddities.

› Scheveningen - April 15-17, Palaceplein

The annual three-day Easter Fair on the Scheveningen pier is the perfect occasion to spend the weekend by the beach. The fair itself is indoors.

› Kijkduin - April 16, Deltaplein

Hunt for biological wares, books, antiques and curiosities on the Deltaplein in The Hague. "Heerlijk Puur Kijkduin" aims to sell pure products that were handmade and come from honest sources. The passion behind each item's production is tangible.