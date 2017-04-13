Easter markets in the Netherlands

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
Easter markets in the Netherlands13 April 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
After a morning of hunting for eggs and enjoying a tasty brunch during the Easter Weekend, you might feel like checking out an Easter market.
Stroll past various booths with a spring atmosphere and various wares that will help you prepare your home for the new season.
Easter markets often have a fresh and relaxed atmosphere, with live music and other entertainment, and lots of tasty and fashionable goods.
Easter markets 2017
Here are some Easter markets we found throughout the Netherlands, which will be taking place at some time during the Easter Weekend in 2017:
› Amsterdam - April 16, Jacob Bontiusplaats
The biggest Easter market in Amsterdam takes place in a beautiful warehouse. Entry is free, and the merchandise will include authentic original designs and antiques.
› Rotterdam - April 16, Schiehaven 17
This large flea market in Rotterdam takes place in a ship’s wharf, and is full of Easter atmosphere. If you prefer to do your browsing a day later, on April 17, you could also check out the Hoogstraat, near the Markthal in the city centre.
› The Hague - April 15-17, Lange Voorhout
The iconic Lange Voorhout in The Hague hosts a three-day Easter market with almost 100 booths with all kinds of wares, from art and accessories to antiques and oddities.
› Scheveningen - April 15-17, Palaceplein
The annual three-day Easter Fair on the Scheveningen pier is the perfect occasion to spend the weekend by the beach. The fair itself is indoors.
› Kijkduin - April 16, Deltaplein
Hunt for biological wares, books, antiques and curiosities on the Deltaplein in The Hague. "Heerlijk Puur Kijkduin" aims to sell pure products that were handmade and come from honest sources. The passion behind each item's production is tangible.
› Nijmegen - April 17, Nijmegen city centre
Every year on Easter Monday, Nijmegen organises a fair with all kinds of booths and activities. Multiple market areas, an art fair and various children’s games are only some of the attractions.
Most shops in the city will be open, so combining the market with a general day out in Nijmegen is a popular day out on this date.
› Vlissingen - April 16, Boulevard Vlissingen
At least 150 booths in Vlissingen offer wares from jewellery to waffles. Shop with a view on the sea, and add a stroll on the beach to your day of shopping.
› Born - April 17, Borner Markt
The city Born in Limburg has its own Easter Festival, complete with a market with hundreds of booths. Tens of thousands of visitors attend this popular event every year.
› Panningen - April 17, Panningen city centre
Another one in Limburg: Panningen, near Eindhoven, hosts a market with over 400 booths, making it the largest Easter market in the Netherlands. Over 25.000 people attend every year, while the charming town’s population is less than a third of that number.
