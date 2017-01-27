Concerts in Amsterdam in March, April and May 2017

For expats of all colours, shapes & sizes

As spring starts to peep around the corner, music and dancing are on our minds more and more.

Amsterdam’s got you covered, as some of the top names in international music will be performing! Here are our picks for the must-see concerts in March, April and May!

Concerts in March

Our concert picks for March are:

- Date: March 1

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 23 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Lounge, jazz, reggae

A cosmopolitan mix of styles influenced by triphop, dub, acid jazz, reggae and various worldly styles.

- Date: March 6

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 24 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Country

American Darius Rucker gained popularity in the 90s as the frontman of the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. His solo career steered him toward country, leading to impressive shows.

- Date: March 10

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 25 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Prog Metal

Along with special guest Between The Buried And Me and Leprous, The Devin Townsend Project provides a full package of progressive sound.

- Date: March 10

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 16 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Trap

Guatemalan-American DJ and producer Carnage performs relentless trap with maximum impact.

- Date: March 13

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 12,50 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Electro pop

Summery Los Angeles electro pop band LANY is going its own way after supporting acts like Ellie Goulding, Halsey and Troye Sivan.

- Date: March 17

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 17,50 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Club

Amsterdam band MY BABY is going on a club tour with "Prehistoric Rhythm", creating a shamanistic trip of calm and primal instincts.

- Date: March 20

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 28,50 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Rap

Inspired by producers like Timbaland, Pharrel Williams and Swizz Beats, Kid Ink has worked with Usher, Tinashe, Akon and Fetty Wap.

- Date: March 21

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 28 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Modern Greek folk

Giannis Haroulis combines classic Cretan folk music with modern elements. He is lauded as one of the most successful artists in Greece.

- Date: March 26

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 35 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Mbalax, rumba, hip hip, jazz, soul

African superstar Youssou N'Dour is a legendary singer with a powerful tenor voice. His new album is full of Senegalese mbalax, mixed with all kinds of international music styles.

Concerts in April

Our concert picks for April are:

- Date: April 14

- Where: Paradiso

- Tickets: 17,50 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Rock

Japanese rock guitarist Hotei gained fame after playing his song "Battle Without Honor or Humanity" in Kill Bill.

- Date: April 14

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 15 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Electro

French king of the turntables Birdy Nam Nam mixes energetic flows of electro, EDM and hip hop to make people dance.

- Date: April 15

- Where: Melkweg

- Tickets: 15 euros | Purchase

- Genre: Rumba catalana, ska, cumbia

Energetic Spanish party tunes give off a high-energy dance feel.



