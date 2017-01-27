Concerts in Amsterdam in March, April and May 2017

English and Japanese theatre and culture are my forte. My mother was raised in England, and my grand...
Concerts in Amsterdam in March, April and May 201727 January 2017, by Alexandra van Kampen
As spring starts to peep around the corner, music and dancing are on our minds more and more.
Amsterdam’s got you covered, as some of the top names in international music will be performing! Here are our picks for the must-see concerts in March, April and May!
Please note that ticket prices do not include service or membership charges that may be applicable to the purchase price.
Concerts in March
Our concert picks for March are:
› Thievery Corporation
- Date: March 1
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 23 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Lounge, jazz, reggae
A cosmopolitan mix of styles influenced by triphop, dub, acid jazz, reggae and various worldly styles.
› Darius Rucker
- Date: March 6
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 24 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Country
American Darius Rucker gained popularity in the 90s as the frontman of the rock band Hootie & the Blowfish. His solo career steered him toward country, leading to impressive shows.
› The Devin Townsend Project
- Date: March 10
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 25 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Prog Metal
Along with special guest Between The Buried And Me and Leprous, The Devin Townsend Project provides a full package of progressive sound.
› Carnage
- Date: March 10
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 16 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Trap
Guatemalan-American DJ and producer Carnage performs relentless trap with maximum impact.
› LANY
- Date: March 13
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 12,50 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Electro pop
Summery Los Angeles electro pop band LANY is going its own way after supporting acts like Ellie Goulding, Halsey and Troye Sivan.
› MY BABY
- Date: March 17
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 17,50 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Club
Amsterdam band MY BABY is going on a club tour with "Prehistoric Rhythm", creating a shamanistic trip of calm and primal instincts.
› Kid Ink
- Date: March 20
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 28,50 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Rap
Inspired by producers like Timbaland, Pharrel Williams and Swizz Beats, Kid Ink has worked with Usher, Tinashe, Akon and Fetty Wap.
› Giannis Haroulis
- Date: March 21
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 28 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Modern Greek folk
Giannis Haroulis combines classic Cretan folk music with modern elements. He is lauded as one of the most successful artists in Greece.
› Youssou N’Dour
- Date: March 26
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 35 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Mbalax, rumba, hip hip, jazz, soul
African superstar Youssou N'Dour is a legendary singer with a powerful tenor voice. His new album is full of Senegalese mbalax, mixed with all kinds of international music styles.
Concerts in April
Our concert picks for April are:
› Hotei
- Date: April 14
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 17,50 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Rock
Japanese rock guitarist Hotei gained fame after playing his song "Battle Without Honor or Humanity" in Kill Bill.
› Birdy Nam Nam
- Date: April 14
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 15 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Electro
French king of the turntables Birdy Nam Nam mixes energetic flows of electro, EDM and hip hop to make people dance.
› La Pegatina
- Date: April 15
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 15 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Rumba catalana, ska, cumbia
Energetic Spanish party tunes give off a high-energy dance feel.
› Bob Dylan
- Date: April 16 and 17
- Where: AFAS Live
- Tickets: 82,50 - 120 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, folk
Bob Dylan has influenced decades of American pop and folk music with his original and influential voice.
› Protoje
- Date: April 18
- Where: Melkweg
- Tickets: 22 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Reggae
One of today’s biggest Jamaican stars and spokesperson for the new "conscious generation" movement is Protoje, playing socially motivated roots reggae.
› Dream Theater
- Date: April 25
- Where: AFAS Live
- Tickets: 59 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Progressive metal
This American band dusts off the image of symphonic rock, gives it a metal jacket and plays a rigorous and rambunctious set.
› Chris de Burgh
- Date: April 28 and 29
- Where: Carré
- Tickets: 46-59 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Art rock, pop
British-Irish singer-songwriter Chris de Burgh has delighted audiences with famous classics like Lady in Red, High On Emotion, Don’t Pay The Ferryman and The Head and the Heart.
› Joe Bonamassa
- Date: April 29
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 98 - 135 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Blues, rock
Joe Bonamassa was a child prodigy, opening for B.B. King on his guitar by the age of 12. After many number one hits in the Billboard Blues Album charts, he is back for more.
Concerts in May
Our concert picks for May are:
› Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy
- Date: May 4
- Where: AFAS Live
- Tickets: 50-73 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Video game music, classical
For the first time ever, the iconic classical music from Final Fantasy is coming to the Netherlands. The international concert phenomenon features Grammy Award winner Arnie Roth, who leads the gigantic orchestra and choir from Distant Worlds Philharmonic in a multimedia delight.
› Depeche Mode
- Date: May 7
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 64-89 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Electronic
British band Depeche Mode has been drawing grand crowds since the 80s. They perform synthpop, inspired by electronic dance.
› Bruno Mars
- Date: May 9
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 49-74 euros | Purchase
- Genre: R&B, funk
Grammy Award winner Bruno Mars is one of the best selling artists ever, with his upbeat music and soulful, amusing lyrics.
› Morgan Heritage
- Date: May 10
- Where: Paradiso
- Tickets: 25 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Reggae
Known in the scene as one of the reggae groups with the best live shows, Morgan Heritage’s album "Strictly Roots" is one of the most discussed albums of the moment.
› Ariana Grande
- Date: May 14
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 39-49 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Pop, R&B
Double platinum award winner Ariana Grande presented singles like Break Free, Problem and One last Time.
› Anouk
- Date: May 24
- Where: Ziggo Dome
- Tickets: 39-59 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Pop rock, grunge
Beloved Dutch singer Anouk has brought out many albums and was a bestselling artist in the Netherlands.
› The Piano Guys
- Date: June 1
- Where: AFAS Live
- Tickets: 46,30-114 euros | Purchase
- Genre: Orchestral pop
Technically they're performing in June, but the popular internet phenomenon The Piano Guys is definitely worth an early mention. The US quartet makes instrumental mash-ups of popular pop songs and classical music.
Stay Informed
› Latest Dutch News
› New Articles on IamExpat
› Subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter
- Changes to Dutch laws and benefits in effect from January, 2017
- NS trains: now 100 percent wind-powered!
- Dual nationality and the Dutch elections: candidate Eelco Keij from D66 explains
- 5 Dutch initiatives to help you save food and money
- The most popular baby names of the Netherlands in 2016
- Latest Dutch News | All Articles on IamExpat