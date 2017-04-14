The best chocolateries in the Netherlands

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than with a selection of quality chocolate! Like the speciality coffee movement that imports quality beans from coffee plantations around the world, chocolate is quickly gaining momentum with its own speciality cocoa beans, from single origins to blends, from the rich soils of far away lands.

Whilst many speciality coffee cafes are starting to stock quality chocolate to compliment their liquid gold, the Netherlands also hosts an impressive selection of chocolateries and ateliers. So with Easter around the corner, why not have a little gander around some of these chocolate havens?

Chocolateries around the Netherlands

Here are some of our favourite chocolateries around the Netherlands, listed in alphabetical order:



› Bonbon Atelier Luca

Grote Kromme Elleboog 12, 9712 BK Groningen

A little goes a long way at this atelier. Bonbon Atelier Luca has an impressive selection of high-quality bonbons available to all, and as chocolate connoisseurs will know, you don't need to eat a lot when you've got the right stuff in stock.

It's a small shop where chocolate aromas greet you as you struggle to make a choice. With a fine version of typically Dutch cream-filled truffles, as well as caramel and passion fruit bonbons, this place is a must if you happen to be up north in Groningen.

› Chocolaterie Pierre

Kleine Houtstraat 1, 2011DD Haarlem

Houttuin 2, 2181JG Hillegom

Chocolaterie Pierre is a family run shop. It originally opened in 1994 by Piet van Soest in Hillegom, and was the first of its kind with an open kitchen.

Now his children Gert and Karin van Soest have taken over with an aim to provide their customers with chocolates made on the day! With mouth-watering flavours, this chocolaterie claims that their 70 percent dark recipe can convert even those who dislike chocolate.

In 2011, their son Jeffry opened a branch in Haarlem and they also started selling home-made ice-cream. If you live nearby, you can also order online and have the chocolates delivered to your work or home.

› Chocolate Atelier Puur

Naaierstraat 4, 2801 NE Gouda

Chocolate Atelier Puur began in 2006 when Peter van Driel decided it was time for a career change. Chocolate was already in his routes as his father ran a chocolate factory in Amsterdam at the beginning of the 20th century.

Peter only uses one kind of fair trade chocolate, the French brand Valrhona, and the reason it's called Puur is because he does not use any fragrances, dyes or additives; the chocolate comes straight from their own plantations.

Besides the more standard bonbon flavours, Puur also has some intriguing delights that are worth a try such as Black Current with Violets and Caramelised White Chocolate, Red Port with Stilton Cheese, and Absinthe. So even if you don't live in Gouda, it may be worth a visit!

What's nice about Puur is that they don't only offer workshops for adults, they also host fun workshops for children, all at reasonable prices. And if you've got a celebration coming up, their chocolatiers will sculpt a portrait of your favourite person if you provide them with a picture, or simply describe their character or hobbies, and they'll whip something up.

› Chocolaterie van Dam

Raadhuisstraat 60, 2101HJ Heemstede

Having won awards for the best Belgian chocolate, Chocolaterie van Dam is not to be missed. Situated in Heemstede, this chocolaterie has been working with a family recipe from 1901, so they must be doing something right! They make their chocolate in an open studio, fresh each day, so passersby can get a glimpse of how this art reaches the shop.

Chocolaterie van Dam believes in sculpting delicious chocolate from four simple main ingredients, namely butter, vanilla, cream and chocolate. The studio hosts three-hour workshops where you can make your own chocolate and have an immense amount of fun whilst doing so.

› Chocolátl

Hazenstraat 25A, 1016 SM Amsterdam

Chocolátl is a speciality chocolate shop, often likening themselves to more of a "chocolate gallery", promoting and displaying a grandiose selection of the highest quality of chocolate from around the world. With a focus on artisanal, single origin bars, offering nothing short of an eclectic mix, along with bonbons from chocolatier Geert Vercruysse.

Chocolátl also offers locally roasted coffee, premium origin teas and single-estate hot chocolate. Soon enough, they'll also be offering a chocolate subscription where they'll send a carefully selected box of the latest chocolate extravaganza straight to your address, but if that wasn't enough, they encourage you to come in for a chocolate consultation. You won't be disappointed.

› De Bonte Koe

Delftsevaart 26, 3011 HL Rotterdam

Lange Haven 54-56, 3111 CH Schiedam

Bergse Dorpsstraat 25, 3054 GA Rotterdam

This southern favourite began thanks to two siblings; Carmel Kelly Klein (great name) and her brother, Cees Klein, who in 1992 hosted a chocolate workshop in an old gin distillery in Schiedam. Little did they know, their chocolate workshop, originally aimed entirely at the gifts industry, would defy categories and expand to include a shop or three, spreading across town to Rotterdam.

De Bonte Koe, known in English as The Spotted Cow, personalises their chocolates and packages them in a little wooden box for the perfect gift, but they also sell bars of quality chocolate that is authorised by the Cocoa Foundation, which promises to work on fair terms directly with the farmers.

De Bonte Koe hosts workshops, events and can often be found at festivals and pop-up shops.

› Ganache Amsterdam

Oudekerksplein 17, 1012 GX Amsterdam