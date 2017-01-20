5 special kinds of bicycle

With its flat lands and close together towns, the Netherlands is a real cycling nation. But there are more kinds of bicycle than the traditional model you are probably used to. Many special bicycle types are more popular in the Netherlands than in most other countries.

Once in a while, you will see an interesting contraption whizz by on the bicycle path, that can look like anything from an oversized cigar with a human head sticking out of it, to a set of bicycles that was taken apart and soldered together as one.

Five special kinds of bicycle

What kinds of bikes are there, and what sets them apart from the good old standard two-wheeler? Here are five special kinds of bicycle you might come across:

› Recumbent

The recumbent bike lets the rider lie back, rather than sit upright, while cycling. This way, their weight is distributed over a larger area of the body, which is ergonomically more comfortable on longer trips.

With enough training, this system also allows for faster propulsion as it is more aerodynamic. However, most people decide against getting one because purchase and upkeep are expensive. Also, you don’t have the freedom of movement and visibility of a normal bike, since you are stretched out and low to the ground.



Velomobile

There are various kinds of recumbents. One of the most curious ones you may see is the velomobile. This bike is encased by a shell with a smooth cigar-like shape, with an opening in the top for the cyclist. The basic inside model is often a trike, a three-wheeled recumbent.

In Delft and Amsterdam, researchers are busily developing highly technological velomobiles to break speed records for man-driven vehicles.

On a more whimsical note, the shell of the velomobile is also a perfect surface for brightly coloured decorations and ads.

› Tandem

Tandem bikes are made to be driven by two people (and sometimes more), usually placed behind each other. The person in front is called the captain, while the person at the rear is called the stoker.

Originally, tandems were created by literally soldering two regular bike frames together. Today, the designs have been improved to allow for proper sturdiness in the construction’s longer frame.

The combined propulsion on a tandem makes it less taxing for two people to drive long distances together. Also, it lets people with differences in their stamina cycle together without one person falling behind.

The tandem is perfect for undertaking a cycling trip with someone who has trouble cycling independently, such as a person with a physical disability.

Duo bike

The duo bike, or side-by-side tandem, is even more reliable for riding together without having to worry about balance. The seats are next to each other, rather than behind each other, and the frame has three wheels.

› Wheelchair bike

If one person in a travelling duo is physically unable to pedal, the wheelchair bike might be a solution. The front of the bicycle is a wheelchair, or allows for a wheelchair to be attached, so the cyclist can wheel a person forward as much as they would on foot.

The wheelchair bike allows for the people riding it to interact socially, and it offers a way to negotiate a longer distance in an environmentally friendly way.

The bike can also often get much closer to the entrance of the destination than a car, making it easier for two people to travel without help from others.

› Cargo bike

A cargo bike, also known as a freight bicycle, is a bicycle especially designed to transport cargo. It looks like a normal bike at the back, but its front has a large open case placed between the handle bars and the wheel.