10 top Christmas markets in the Netherlands 2016...

All across the Netherlands, December is the time for cities to put up decorations, illuminate their most historical and cosy hotspots with twinkling lights and organise a Christmas market.

Depending on your preferences, you can opt for a more intimate market, choose one with a more unique setting or check out which one isn’t too far from your home.

Not sure which Christmas market would suit you best? Have a look at our pick of the 10 best ones:

Dates: December 16 - 18

In Dordrecht you'll find one of the biggest Christmas markets in the Netherlands. This is quite a feat, especially since Dordrecht is a small and charming city with just over 100.000 people.

Almost 300 stalls and pagoda tents offer, among other things, a hobbyists' square, winter themed gifts, art and antiques.

The whole inner city participates in the event, so that the stalls are well-dispersed and not too busy. Different areas have different themes, and strolling along them gives you a great view of the beautiful Dordrecht streets!



Dates: November 18 - January 8

For a whopping month and a half Valkenburg, a small city in the hilly south, hosts multiple grand Christmas activities.

The multiple underground Christmas markets in the gorgeous caves of the Cauberg are without a doubt the main attraction of the Christmas City. The merchandise is not the most diverse, but their setting is unique in the Netherlands.

The most popular ones are the the Municipal and Velvet Cave. The newest addition to the Christmas market caves is Mergelrijk, where you can find brittle marlstone all around you.



Municipal Cave Valkenburg

Other activities include Santa’s Village, which is the main market above ground, the Christmas Parade and the delicious Route d’Amuse.

Dates: December 17 - 18

The yearly Dickens Festival is a massive Victorian era re-enactment in the heart of Deventer featuring over 950 characters from Charles Dickens' most famous novels.

The Christmas market around the Lebuïnuskerk is substantial, and the groups of Christmas carollers and musicians playing pleasant tunes in period style garb are sure to delight.

The Dickens Festival is annually visited by 150.000 visitors. Be warned that due to its popularity the waiting time at the entrance queue can run up to 1,5 hours. On the plus side, entry is free!

Dates: December 2 - January 1

Every winter, the city of Maastricht gets a bit more magical to kick-off the holiday season. Taking up the entirety of the central Vrijthof square, the event features over 75 stalls, a Ferris wheel and a beautiful 800 m2 ice skating rink.

The Magical Maastricht market is on for a month, so be sure to come in the earlier days when the local Christmas cheer is still going strong!

Dates: December 10 - 11

Haarlem hosts one of the most popular Christmas markets in the country. Hundreds of stalls stand among choirs that sing Christmas songs, stirring up those warm and fuzzy Yuletide feelings like none other.

Haarlem is particularly well suited to host a market thanks to its compact size and pedestrian-friendly streets. The quality of the items being sold is quite high, with lots of handmade crafts and artisanal foods.